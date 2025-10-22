Two Gators, one NBA night: Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin step onto the big stage

Opening night marks a double-debut for Florida’s reigning national champions. Guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin start their NBA journeys tonight on different courts: Clayton’s Utah Jazz will face the LA Clippers in Salt Lake City, while Martin’s Toronto Raptors play the Atlanta Hawks.

Will they play—and how much?



Clayton joins Utah as a first-round pick in a loaded guard room where he will have to climb up the depth chart.



Head coach Will Hardy praised his rookie’s readiness this week in an interview for Sports Illustrated: “He’s a really quick learner and also has a huge chip on his shoulder.”



Expect situational minutes behind the Jazz’s main guards as Hardy tests early lineups.



Martin was selected 39th overall and signed a two-way contract with Toronto. He is available but not guaranteed to play as two-way players usually move between the NBA team and its G League affiliate.



Toronto’s recent depth projections list him as a defensively focused reserve in the guard/wing group, which could lead to minutes if some of the Raptors get into foul trouble in Atlanta.

What to expect from each right now



For Utah, Clayton’s strengths are shot creation and big-moment poise. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds as a senior and was the 2025 NCAA Tournament MOP, leading Florida to the title with 22.3 points per game over six tournament games.



That combination of pull-up range and late-game composure should enhance second-unit offense, secondary pick-and-roll options and spacing around Lauri Markkanen.



For Toronto, Martin offers functional strength, vertical explosiveness and on-ball grit—qualities the Raptors value on the wing. He averaged 14.4 PPG for Florida’s championship team last season and comes in as a defense-focused, energetic player who can pressure the ball, attack closeouts and crash the boards.



On a veteran-heavy roster, Martin’s initial role will likely involve situational minutes on the road—especially if Toronto needs a boost in on-ball defense against Atlanta’s guards.

How can they contribute to their teams?



Utah is building an identity around developing young guards. If Clayton stabilizes second-unit possessions and hits open threes, he raises the Jazz’s floor and competes for a consistent rotation spot as the season progresses.



Toronto, meanwhile, has focused on guard depth and perimeter defense. If Martin’s defensive energy translates, he can earn call-ups and establish himself as a low-usage, high-impact defender in limited minutes.

Reminder of Tonight’s stage schedule :



7:30 pm: Raptors at Hawks— Toronto’s road opener and Martin’s possible NBA debut.

9:00 pm: Clippers at Jazz, — opening night for Utah and first NBA game for Clayton.

