Florida Stadium Renovations to Cost $398.5 Million

The University of Florida is advancing the $398.5 million Ben Hill Griffin Stadium renovation. Brasfield & Gorrie will serve as the general contractor, and Crawford Architects will be the project team, according to constructiondive.com.

Funded by an “aggressive fundraising campaign”, according to the Tampa Bay Times, the renovations to The Swamp are expected to be the “largest facility project in program history.”

The heart and home of Florida Football, built in 1930, and added 2,900 club seats and 34 luxury suites in the last renovation in 2003. The University Athletic Association expects construction to begin in April 2027, with hopes to be completed in February 2030, per Swamp247.

The project will take place in phases to preserve the historical value of the stadium while upgrading and enhancing spaces. The documentation describes the goals of adding additional space at the stadium entrance and on the concourse at high-traffic spots. The project team will improve access to seats, restrooms and concessions, making it easier for fans to move throughout the stadium.

Before the Gators football program relocated to the Heavener Football Training Center in August 2022, all football activities happened in the stadium. Areas previously used for the team will be renovated to include a central kitchen and clubs or lounges.

The biggest change to the stadium is the fan capacity. The Swamp currently holds 88,548 fans, but will decrease to 84,399 upon completion.

Similarly, rivals Florida State and Missouri are undergoing stadium renovations. The Seminoles’ Doak Campbell Stadium underwent a $265 million renovation, shrunk its seating capacity, but added amenities. Missouri’s Memorial Stadium is currently facing a $250 million renovation, enhancing fan experience and adding premium seating.

In comparison, the Swamp project is almost double the budget of other stadium renovations.

