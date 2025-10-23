Brandon Spikes Honored as SEC Legend

Florida linebacker Brandon Spikes headlined the 2025 SEC Legends class Wednesday.

Spikes played for the program from 2006 to 2009, one of the most successful eras in the program’s history, finishing his career as a two-time national champion and consensus All-American.

In his 48-game career, Spikes totaled 178 solo tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also forced eight turnovers in his career — four of which he took back for touchdowns, the most in the Florida program’s history. Subsequently, the New England Patriots drafted Spikes in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft.

He played six seasons in the NFL with the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, totaling 212 solo tackles, 20 tackles for loss and two sacks, as well as two interceptions, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Although short, Spikes’ career as one of the most feared players in the league was impactful for every team he was on.

After his playing days, Spikes returned to Florida to aid the football program, as well as finishing his education. Having now concluded his bachelor’s degree, Spikes is pursuing his Master’s in Business Administration at the university.

Spikes is currently the assistant director for player development for Florida football. His leadership on and off the field was a big part of the team’s success during his playing career, and he brings that to the team now that he is on staff.

Spikes joined Cam Newton, C.J. Mosley and Tyrann Mathieu as members of the class. The SEC has selected one former player from every school in the conference whose legacy has left a lasting impact on the program every year since 1994. This year’s members will be recognized prior to the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 6, in Atlanta.

