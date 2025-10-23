Buchholz Volleyball Advances to Regional Semifinal After Dominant Performance

Buchholz has been nothing short of hot to end the 2025 high school volleyball season. The Bobcats ended the regular season winning 13 of their last 14 matches.

The Bobcats (20-5) kept rolling by winning the Class 6A-District 2 tournament at St. Augustine Tocoi Creek to become the highest ranked area team at No. 48 overall in Florida, are ranked No. 7 in Class 6A and the No. 3 seed in Wednesday’s Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1 Quarterfinals.

That hot streak continued Wednesday when the Bobcats ran away with a 3-0 win against No. 6 seed Winter Park Lake Howell, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20, at Bud Seymour Gymnasium.

Lake Howell (21-8) struggled in the first set when it sent multiple serves out to allow the Bobcats to gain momentum. Addie Sixbey and Aalyiah Ray highlighted play up front.

The Bobcats pulled away in Set 2, and, after a spirited comeback attempt by Lake Howell in Set 3, they closed out the match.

“I can only come up with the plan and they have to execute it and they did so, kudos to them,” Buchholz coach Andre Medina said.

Freshman Taylor Sembower (11 kills, 17 digs, 12 service points) was also a standout for Buchholz.

The Bobcats will travel to No. 2 seed Oviedo (21-6) for a 2 p.m. Saturday regional semifinal. The Lions swept No. 7 Pace in the other regional quarterfinal.

Category: Buchholz High School, High School Sports, Volleyball