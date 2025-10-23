Chargers Host Vikings to Kick Off NFL Week 8

To kick off Week 8 of NFL action, the Chargers and Vikings both look to bounce back from losses and keep up in the division standings.

With kickoff at 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video) today, the Chargers (4-3), who are second in the AFC West, host their second game in five days. On the other side, the Vikings (3-3), who are fourth in the NFC North, look to get above .500 for the first time since Week 1, with the help of a former Gator on the defensive end.

Minnesota comes into tonight’s matchup off a 28-22 home loss to the Eagles. Against the Chargers, coordinator Brian Flores’ defense will look to slow down Justin Herbert’s offense, which ranks fourth in total offense through seven weeks.

While linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner take most of the headlines, former UF standout Jonathan Greenard will look to use this game to turn his season around.

Greenard played just one season with Florida (2019-20), where he led the SEC with 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. Since being drafted in 2020, he has totaled 36 sacks, including 12 last season. In his second year with Minnesota, Greenard has not found as much success getting to the quarterback, with just one sack through six games.

Minnesota’s defense will have to hone in on Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. In his 13 seasons, 12 with the Chargers, Allen remains eight receptions short of breaking a franchise record set by former tight end Antonio Gates. In five of his six games against Minnesota, Allen has hauled in at least eight receptions, so there’s a chance history could be made tonight.

Last time out, the Chargers were dominated 38-24 at home by the Colts, despite Herbert’s 420 passing yards.

On the other side, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson remains 36 receptions away from breaking an NFL record for most receptions by a player through his first five seasons. However, tonight, the former LSU Tiger takes on a Los Angeles passing defense that is eighth in the league.

Minnesota will start Carson Wentz at quarterback, with second-year J.J. McCarthy missing his fifth straight game due to an ankle injury. After missing four weeks with a hamstring injury, running back Aaron Jones returned to practice and has yet to be ruled out of tonight’s contest.

With a win at home, the Chargers would tie the series at eight games each.

