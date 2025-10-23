Gators Open Second Half Of Volleyball Season With Win

The Florida Gators volleyball team ran its all-time series record against Oklahoma to 5-0 Wednesday with a 3-1 win at the O’Connell Center.

The Gators (11-7, 6-3 SEC) also improved to 7-1 at home with the 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13 win against the Sooners (12-7, 4-5) to open the second half of the season in style.

The first set was back-and-forth with 17 ties, yet the kills as a team (13) and service errors by the Sooners (4) made a difference that allowed the Gators to pull away, 25-22.

Florida brought great energy, and with a game-high (17) kills and a .393 hitting percentage, the Gators took Set 2, 25-20.

“The fans really just fuel us on the court,” said Aniya Madkin, who had a team-leading 13 kills in the set. “We love being at home playing in the O’Dome, getting free donuts for everyone, it’s awesome.”

The Gators, looking for their first sweep since early September, failed to complete it in losing Set 3, 24-26, with a game-low sideout percentage of .64 and game-high hitting errors (6).

Florida closed out the match by going on a 4-0 run to gain momentum in Set 4. Jaela Auguste led the charge with a game-high .522 hitting percentage before sealing the match with her third ace of the night.

UF coach Ryan Theis made some adjustments to the starting lineup, going with Madkin instead of Jordyn Byrd.

“I wouldn’t read too much into the starting lineup so much as the matchup,” Theis said before praising his team by saying “gritty, offensive efficiency was there for a little while. Dried up a little bit in the third [set] and came back in the fourth [set]. So, really good to see and we knew we needed a good serving effort, to beat these guys, and so I was happy with that as well.”

The Gators return to the road for a match at 1 p.m. Sunday at Arkansas (5-15, 1-8) on ESPN.

