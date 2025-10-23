Get to Know Gators Interim Baseball Coach Chuck Jeroloman

Following Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s decision to take a leave of absence to address personal matters, Gators fans will need to get familiar with interim head coach Chuck Jeroloman until O’Sullivan returns.

Jeroloman is familiar with the Gators, having served under O’Sullivan for six seasons. The Gators have reached the NCAA tournament every year of Jeroloman’s tenure, and he was promoted to associate head coach following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Jeroloman has led the Gators on the recruiting trail and offensively, areas they’ve had success in recent years. Florida’s 94 home runs last season was the seventh highest total in program history.

Prior to becoming a coach, Jeroloman had a seven-year professional playing career beginning in 2004, when he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 21st round. Jeroloman spent his career in the minors and independent leagues prior to the start of his coaching career.

His experience includes multiple stints in the state of Florida, including the high school and college ranks.

Jeroloman began at Palm Beach Central High school, where he stayed from 2008 to2011. During his tenure, every infielder and catcher he coached went on to receive a college scholarship.

His stints in the college ranks include TCU, where he served as a volunteer assistant coach. He also spent time with the University of South Florida and Jacksonville University.

During his two year stint with USF from 2018 to 2019, before joining the Gators, Jeroloman coached the Bulls’ hitters, base runners, infielders and outfielders.

The Bulls offense led the county in doubles per game and broke conference records in slugging percentage and batting average in his first year with the team. The Bulls’ offensive success propelled them to their highest finish in American Athletic Conference history and an NCAA tournament berth.

From 2013 to 2017, Jeroloman served as the recruiting coordinator at Jacksonville University, where he coached hitters, infielders, outfielders and catchers. In four seasons with the Dolphins, their win total increased every season, including an A-SUN Conference Championship, a feat they hadn’t accomplished in over a decade.

The Dolphins’ team batting average was over .300 in two seasons during Jeroloman’s tenure, including a .299 batting average in conference play. His stint included the 2016 season, when the team broke its school record for fielding percentage in a season with .971.

Jeroloman looks to continue his success with the Gators, where he has coached three different Gators to seasons of 20-plus home runs.

Florida will take the field for a fall ball exhibition match against JU, Jeroloman’s former school, on Oct. 31 at Condron Family Ballpark.

