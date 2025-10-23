Gators in NBA: Walter Clayton Jr. Stars in Debut for Jazz

Former Gator Walter Clayton Jr. scored 10 points in his NBA debut Wednesday night for the Utah Jazz against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clayton made his debut in the Jazz’s season opener against the Clippers as he entered the game with 4:02 left in the first quarter and made an immediate impact. Clayton scored his first basket on a floater off a drive down the lane just 56 seconds after entering the game. His bucket capped off a 16-2 run for the Jazz.

Clayton finished the game with 10 points, shooting 4-for-8, including 1-for-4 on 3-pointers and perfect from the free throw line. He recorded six rebounds, five assists and two steals along with his 10 points. Clayton played 18 minutes in his debut. The guard showed a lot of good signs for the Jazz as the 18th overall pick looks to solidify himself into the Jazz’s rotation.

Clayton was an immediate impact for the Gators in his second season and was a key contributor for the Gators national championship run. He ranks second all-time in points in a season for the Gators with 713 points last season. Clayton scored 1,346 points and had 256 assists in two years with the Gators.

After a dominant season for Clayton, he was named first team All-American, first team All-SEC and named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four. Clayton was the first of three Gators picked in the draft, going 18th overall to the Utah Jazz.

Clayton saw his first action in the NBA in the summer league. He averaged 13.5 points along with 3.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game in four summer league games. The National champion had his best performances against the Hornets, scoring 21 points. He also scored 20 against the Thunder.

Clayton went on to score 10.8 points per game in four games during the preseason. He also averaged 3.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.2 steals.

The Jazz’s next game is Friday night against the Kings.

Category: Former Gators, Gators Men's Basketball, NBA