The NCAA Will Not Implement the “5-for-5” Rule

The “5-for-5” rule, a possible change in eligibility that would allow players to have five years to play five seasons, will not be implemented soon, according to a memo sent out by the NCAA.

The current system gives players five years for four seasons, with the ability to redshirt a season for further development or due to injury. However, a “5-for-5” change would eliminate redshirts.

The memo clarified that the proposed changes will not go into effect in the near future, despite much speculation.

“The Division I Cabinet determined that, for the remainder of the current academic year and for the rosters competing during the 2026-27 academic year, it will maintain existing eligibility rules as they pertain to student-athletes competing in no more than four seasons of athletics competition in a particular sport over a consecutive five-year period,” said Josh Whitman, chair of the Division I cabinet in the memo.

The memo sent to Division I schools stated that this rule will not go into effect, and the current eligibility rules will continue for the remainder of this and next academic year. This ruling has come at a time when the current rules have been heavily attacked.

In recent years, especially following the pandemic, many players have been able to extend their eligibility far beyond what had been possible before. Utah quarterback Cam Rising, who played from 2019-2024, redshirted in both 2019 and 2023. Louisville’s quarterback, Tyler Shough, played until he was 25 years old.

Lawsuits from players, such as Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia, who argued that his time in junior college should not count towards his eligibility in the NCAA, have significantly damaged the way the NCAA can enforce its own eligibility rules. The “five for five” rule would, in theory, lessen these waivers and eligibility lawsuits.

If this rule were implemented, almost every player on the Gators who has played four years would have the option of returning for a fifth year, other than seniors who have been redshirted and already have five years.

In other words, players such as kicker Trey Smack could return, while players such as center Jake Slaughter and defensive tackle Caleb Banks would not be eligible.

For Gators basketball, guard Xaivian Lee and center Micah Handlogten would also be eligible to return under this rule.

Who should be Florida football's next head coach? Lane Kiffin

James Franklin

Marcus Freeman

Another candidate View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Category: NCAA