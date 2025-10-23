Five Gators Named to D1Baseball’s Top 100 Draft Prospects list

D1Baseball selected five Florida Gators to its top-100 college prospects for the 2026 MLB Draft list.

Florida is one of only four schools to have five players included. The SEC led all conferences with 43 prospects in the top 100, followed by the ACC (28) and Big 12 (13).

Liam Peterson, Luke McNeillie, Ethan Surowiec, Kyle Jones and Caden McDonald are the Gators listed.

No. 13 Right-hand Pitcher Liam Peterson

He was dubbed the No. 2 college prospect by Baseball America after he came off a strong 2025 season. He led the Gators in games started (15) and strikeouts (96). He averaged strikeouts per nine innings with 12.5, ranking fifth in the conference and 20th nationally.

No. 31 Right-hand Pitcher Luke McNeillie

He will look to compete for the starting position after posting a career-best 4.82 ERA and .230 batting average against. He struck out 72 hitters last season.

No. 56 Infielder Ethan Surowiec

He transferred from Ole Miss in the offseason and will try to earn a place at Florida. In 11 games as a freshman, he recorded two homers, eight RBIs and five runs scored.

He won MVP over the summer in the Northwoods League.

No. 57 Outfielder Kyle Jones

He was ranked No. 43 on Baseball America’s college prospect list. At Stetson University, Jones made 62 starts his freshman year. He was named as an NCAA Gold Glove Finalist and a 2024 NCBWA Freshman All-American. But, his season ended short after four games with a shoulder injury.

No. 91 Pitcher/First Baseman Caden McDonald

He posted 29 strikeouts in 20 games coming out of the bullpen last season. McDonald played summer ball in the Cape Cod League where he hit six home runs while slashing .256/.396/.477. He also recorded 17 strikeouts while pitching in eight games.

The Gators are in Week 3 of fall practices. They practice Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m. and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. UF will hold scrimmages at 3:45 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday and at 11:45 a.m. Sunday. All fall practices and scrimmages (times are subject to change) are open to the public. Fans can access the concourse through Gate 3 of Condron Family Ballpark.

