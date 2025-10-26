Gator Commits Respond to Florida Firing Napier

Nearly one week since Florida fired Billy Napier, many recruits in UF’s 2026 class have shared their thoughts and decisions upon the coach’s departure. The overall consensus is generally positive, as many of the future Gators seem committed to the program as a whole, not Napier specifically.

Locked-In Recruits

Will Griffin leads Florida’s class. This four-star recruit is ranked second all-time in passing touchdowns (127) in Florida high school history. After committing in June 2024, the first of his class, 247Sports’ Tyler Harden reported that Griffin’s goal is to keep his fellow commits together at Florida.

According to 247Sports, Justin Williams, a wide receiver at Buchholz High School, was recruited by interim head coach Billy Gonzales. On3 reporter Blake Alderman said that the local four-star athlete is locked in regardless of who is at the helm.

G’Nivre Carr, another interior offensive lineman, is still committed to the Gators, telling Harden that Florida is home. Interior offensive lineman Desmond Green is similarly positive. He shared his thanks for Napier and for UF keeping his family a priority in this process in a post on X.

“I know I want to be at the University of Florida,” Green told On3’s Corey Bender. “It’s all kind of weather.”

Moving to the other side of the ball, Florida is looking to add to its 42nd-ranked total defense this season.

Four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil committed to Florida in early August. Now looking to the future after a season-ending ACL injury on a no-contact play, Guervil remains positive despite the turmoil in Gainesville, Alderman reported.

“I’m still excited about this program and looking forward to getting up there,” Guervil told Rivals. “I know the class of 2026 is up next!”

Fellow defensive lineman in the 2026 class, JaReylan McCoy, is sticking with Florida, posting a Gator and lock emoji on X. He told On3 that he is committed to the program, not a person. Linebacker Malik Morris had this same sentiment.

“Win, lose or draw, I’m here,” Morris told Alderman.

Adding to a talented defensive back group, cornerback CJ Bronaugh from Windermere came to The Swamp for Florida’s homecoming last Saturday. After the news broke Sunday, the four-star recruit told the Orlando Sentinel where his loyalties lied: “I’m still a Gator.” Fellow four-star corner CJ Hester told Rivals that he will look elsewhere to decide what school is best for him.

Rivals reported that edge KJ Ford made a statement before the Mississippi State game, saying his commitment depends on who is leading the Gators program. However, the four-star talent has since said that he is locked in with Florida.

Could Go Either Way

Texas native and four-star wide receiver Davian Groce is sixth in the “ATH” (athlete) position in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. His father told Rivals that his son wants to be a Gator.

Gonzales has served on Florida’s staff for 12 seasons in three stints — under Urban Meyer, Dan Mullen and Napier. (Alyvia Logan/WRUF)

“As of now, I think it comes down to who they hire and if coach Gonzales — his position coach — is retained,” Rashad Groce said.

Running back Carsyn Baker and wide receiver Marquez Daniel also both told Rivals that they are waiting on the hire to be announced before making a decision. Offensive tackle Javarii Luckas told Rivals that he is unsure about his next steps, as a lot is going on and he doesn’t know definitively what he wants to do.

“Really disappointed in coach Napier being fired,” Luckas said. “As of right now, I’m still committed, and I want to be a Gator. Just have to see how things play out.”

Safety Kaiden Hall continues to hear from programs like Oklahoma and Auburn, but is still committed to Florida, he told Rivals’ Adam Gorney. He said he will discuss his future with family while awaiting the new coaching hire.

Unsure of Future

Offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem is likely gone. After posting “Thank you coach for believing in me” on X when Napier left, Rivals broke that Chukuyem would have an official visit with North Carolina on Saturday.

Offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell appears to be in the same boat, posting a thank you to Napier on social media with an official visit scheduled elsewhere, reportedly.

Four-star tight end Heze Kent has yet to speak on the news, but many suspect that other schools that recruited him will re-up their efforts now. If so, that group includes Ohio State, Texas, Miami, Alabama, Florida State and a number of others.

Kekua Aumua, a three-star tight end from Hawaii, committed to Florida on June 9. Harden reported that Aumua is confident in his relationship with tight ends coach Russ Callaway, but other schools have continued to pursue him.

Verbal commits in the 2026 class have time to make a final decision with National Signing Day on Feb. 4. The lone 2027 commit, four-star athlete Tramond Collins, said that his commitment does not change, but he is still open to hearing from other programs.

The next Florida coach will likely bring in some recruits of their own and add more players through the portal. But the hire — one of the most important in program history — may have to wait until the end of the College Football Playoff, depending on who athletic director Scott Stricklin and the Florida boosters sway.

