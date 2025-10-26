Gators Soccer Punches SEC Tournament Ticket Despite LSU Loss

After four seasons, the wait is over for Samantha Bohon and her Florida Gators. Despite Sunday’s 4-1 loss to LSU, Florida did just enough to earn a trip to Pensacola for the 2025 SEC Tournament.

The Gators (6-6-5, 2-3-5 SEC) traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, holding on to 11th place in the conference standings, the second-to-last spot to qualify among the 12 teams that qualify for the postseason. After Sunday’s regular-season finale, they held their position and sealed a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2021. Awaiting them in Pensacola is a rematch with Kentucky (11-4-3, 4-2-2 SEC) after a 1-1 draw with the Wildcats on Oct. 2.

Auburn entered Sunday three points behind the Gators but clinched the 12th and final spot in the SEC Tournament with a 1-1 draw against Missouri. Texas A&M, also three points behind Florida before their match, missed out on the tournament after a 3-0 loss to Kentucky.

Florida’s 11 points earned in conference play marks its highest total point total since 2019.

Matching up against an LSU team that began Sunday in eighth place, with hopes of moving up, the Gators were overwhelmed from the start. The Tigers took no time to settle into the match, with a drive down the left wing and cross that gave LSU’s Sariyah Bailey an open window toward the net in the opening 58 seconds. Bailey won the one-on-one matchup with Gators keeper Paloma Peña, converting to give LSU a 1-0 lead. The Tigers continued to pounce on Florida’s defense, dominating the first half with nine shots, forcing six saves out of Peña.

As the second half kicked off, another early attack plagued the Gators. In the first 25 seconds, the second-quickest goal to start a half in the SEC this season, Ava Galligan cut in for LSU and doubled the lead.

Florida pulled a goal back from Tatum O’Coyne, but Galligan added another goal to settle the match and another Tiger goal came shortly after from Gadea Blanco Gonzalez.

Despite suffering their largest loss in conference play, the Gators relied on a seven-match unbeaten run to maintain their postseason position. Now, Florida prepares for another road trip next Sunday at the Ashton Brosnoham Soccer Complex in Pensacola.

Located about four-and-a-half hours from Donald R. Disney Soccer Stadium, the Gators will not need to make an especially long drive but an extremely important one. In its last SEC Tournament appearance, Florida defeated Vanderbilt in the first round before a 5-2 loss to then-No. 12 Tennessee.

Now, the Gators look ahead to the 2025 edition of the tournament and possibly beyond. Positive results in Pensacola could land the Gators their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019. Florida currently ranks 55th in the NCAA’s Ratings Percentage Index, which sits within the field of 64 teams that qualify for the NCAA postseason.

Following Sunday’s result, Florida awaits Monday’s update to the RPI rankings. Multiple wins in the SEC Tournament could solidify the Gators an at-large bid in the tournament field.

Florida has everything to play for next Sunday, looking for a win in the first round of the SEC Tournament against Kentucky, which locked up the sixth seed.

That match, which is Match 2 of the four scheduled Sunday, takes place at 3 p.m., with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

Florida looks to advance to face No. 3 Georgia, which received a first-round bye, on Nov. 5. Earlier this season, Florida traveled to Athens, Georgia, and finished with a 2-2 draw with the Bulldogs.

Before looking ahead, the Gators celebrate their first postseason appearance under Bohon.

