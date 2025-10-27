As LSU Fires Brian Kelly, Florida Faces Tougher Path to Next Coaching Hire

LSU fired coach Brian Kelly on Sunday. While unconnected to Florida’s current coach opening, the decision could produce some ripple effect across the coming coaching cycle.

This all started with Penn State parting ways with James Franklin, seemingly prompting other programs to make a move. So, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is a top candidate for the vacant spot in Gainesville after the Gators fired Billy Napier, but many suspect the Tigers will pursue him as well.

Florida just barely beat the Tigers to firing their head coach, anyway, and now the competition for the better hire is officially underway. The LSU job is an attractive one with a well-funded NIL program and high-caliber recruiting, creating an additional challenge for Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin in his search.

Kelly and Napier’s journeys at LSU and Florida mirrored each other. The two were hired within days of one another in 2021 and departed one week apart. Where things diverge: Kelly played just one game more than Napier, getting fired for a 34-14 record compared to Napier’s 22-23 effort.

“When coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement Sunday. “Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize.”

The Gators lost 20-10 to LSU earlier this season after quarterback DJ Lagway threw five interceptions. LSU is now 5-3 with three losses against the SEC in Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M, bringing Kelly’s time in the SEC to a 19-10 conclusion.

Compared to Napier’s $21 million buyout, LSU sent $54 million for Kelly to pack up after an embarrassing 49-25 blowout to the No. 3 Aggies in Death Valley. Still being negotiated, Kelly’s is the most expensive buyout in a college football season that has spent over $100 million in coach firings. It’s also the second-largest in history, behind Jimbo Fisher’s $76 million removal from Texas A&M in 2023.

Woodward, who hired both Fisher and Kelly in his career, said in his statement that the search for a replacement for the Tigers is immediate and nationwide, but the decision will be made at the right time.

“I will not compromise in our pursuit of excellence, and we will not lower our standards,” Woodward said. “I continue to believe that LSU is the best football program in America and that our head coach position is among the best. ”

On Monday morning, LSU announced that offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is also out with this coaching change. The Tigers now have a bye week to regroup, just as Florida did last week, before they face Georgia on Saturday.

