A New Chapter In a Heated Gainesville Rivalry

One of Gainesville’s toughest rivalries opens a new chapter this week. Eastside (7-2) hosts Gainesville High (2-7) for a Halloween rivalry showdown to see who achieves “second place” in Gainesville. Both teams are rounding out very different seasons, with GHS on a six-game losing streak, and Eastside fresh off a class 3A district 5 championship.

The Rams have looked to be a force this season under the electric play of senior quarterback Nelson Tambling and sophomore running back Javaris Gardner. Tambling and Gardner have been the catalysts of an electric Rams offense averaging 27.6 points per game.

“We’re not worried about GHS,” Gardner said.

The Rams have dominated the rivalry over the last three years, with Eastside shutting out the Hurricanes in each of those matchups and scoring a total of 111 points. However, Eastside has not always been this dominant force. Before 2022, the Hurricanes were undefeated in the last 13 years against the Rams.

Throughout the 2025 season, Eastside has been one of Gainesville’s best. The Rams have only dropped two games, to bitter rivals Buchholz (8-1) and Bradford (9-1) side away from home.

Tambling, who will play his former team, has been dominant in his first season for the Rams, averaging 132 passing yards and 1.5 passing touchdowns per game. Tambling threw for four touchdowns in his latest game, a season high. On the rushing side, Gardner has proved his worth in his breakout season, averaging 98.1 rushing yards and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game.

Despite Gainesville’s 2-7 record, Eastside coach Harold “Gator” Hoskins is not doubting the Hurricanes. He is undefeated against Gainesville as head coach of Eastside

“I know they’re gonna be amped up and play a great game against us… So we have to come out there and be ready to play,” he said.

Buchholz is still the team to beat in Gainesville; the Bobcats have held the city title for the last eight years. The Hurricanes were the last non-Buchholz team to win in 2017. Both Gainesville and Eastside have played for “second place” since then.

Looking to retain their hold on the Hurricanes, the Rams host the Hurricanes for Senior Night on Halloween. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Category: Eastside High School, Gainesville, Gainesville High School, High School Sports