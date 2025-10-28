CFP Championship Trophy Stops In Gainesville

The College Football National Championship trophy made a stop at a Publix on 3315 W University Avenue in Gainesville today as a part of its tour of the country. Gator fans all over Gainesville flocked over to take pictures with the trophy.

Gator fans were delighted to see the trophy in Gainesville. The majority of the fans were surprised that the trophy displayed was the real deal, and not a replica, and a couple of fans joked that it won’t be in Gainesville for long. Florida is 3-4 on the season and most likely won’t get a shot to play for that coveted trophy.

A fan of the Gators for 55 years, Julio Sarmiento, spoke about Florida’s athletic department’s winning culture. Florida is currently on a 16-year national championship streak.

“We’re one of the only schools to win a national championship in football, basketball and baseball,” he said.

Sarmiento added he is hopeful to see this trophy back in Gainesville after seeing every winning era of the Gators.

“I have been present for every national championship that we have won, and I am confident that Florida will lift this trophy again,” he said

The trophy has been touring all over the country, with recent stops being in Tennessee and Oklahoma. Its next stop will be in Miami, where the College Football Playoff national championship will be played in January.

Last year, Ohio State took down Notre Dame, 34-23, in the national championship and took home the trophy for the first time since 2014.

Some of the favorites to take home this prestigious trophy this year are reigning champions Ohio State, Alabama, Indiana and Texas A&M, who beat Florida, 34-17.

The first College Football Playoff poll will be released on Nov. 4, with those four teams expected to be at the top.

Category: College Football, Gainesville, Gators Football