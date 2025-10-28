Dolphins Begin Climb Out of Basement in NFL Week 8 Power Rankings

The Dolphins bounced back from their loss to the Browns the previous Sunday by beating the Falcons, 34-10. Is that a good thing or should they be committing to a tank?

In Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers continue to pull away atop the NFC South. With the rest of their division losing, it looks as if they will capture their fifth straight division title.

1. (+1) Indianapolis Colts (7-1)

Last Week: 38-14 win vs. Tennessee Titans

Another game, another Jonathan Taylor masterclass. The running back finished with three touchdowns, the third-straight game against the Titans where he has accomplished the feat. The Colts climb to No. 1 in the Power Rankings has been on the back of Taylor.

Up Next: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

2. (-1) Detroit Lions (5-2)

Last Week: Bye

Coming out of the bye, the Lions test will be to keep their foot on the gas. Playing in the hardest division in football, they will need to continue to dominate. Their first opportunity will be against a division opponent in the Minnesota Vikings.

Up Next: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, 1 p.m.

3. (-) Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Last Week: 40-9 win at Carolina Panthers

The expectation was that the Bills would bounce back from their back-to-back losses heading into their bye. They did not disappoint, declawing the Panthers in all aspects of the game. Now they face a real test as they host their playoff rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Up Next: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

4. (-) Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

Last Week: 38-20 win vs. New York Giants

The “Tush push” continues to garner controversy. This week it comes after it appeared quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled while trying to stretch for extra yardage. Instead, the play was blown dead and was unable to be challenged. Plays like this will be shown when the tush-push ban is brought up again in the offseason.

Up Next: Bye

5. (-) Kansas City Chiefs (5-3)

Last Week: 28-7 win vs. Washington Commanders

Despite a slow first half, the Chiefs pulled away and dominated the Commanders. Patrick Mahomes put up numbers that showed flashes of both this season as well as his “glory days”. The Chiefs quarterback threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, but also two interceptions.

Up Next: at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

6. (-) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

Last Week: 23-3 win at New Orleans Saints

With all of the talk focused on the offense and the injuries, the defense stepped up. Holding the Saints to three points while scoring a defensive touchdown, and nearly scoring another, showed that the Bucs can be competitive even while the offense is banged up.

Up Next: Bye

7. (-) New England Patriots (6-2)

Last Week: 32-13 win vs. Cleveland Browns

The next generation of quarterbacks has arrived, and Drake Maye is one of the names leading the charge. His arm strength combined with an ability to extend the play beyond the pocket make his future bright. It’s not all the future either, as the Patriots continue to sit atop the AFC East.

Up Next: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 1 p.m.

8. (+1) Denver Broncos (6-2)

Last Week: 44-24 win vs. Dallas Cowboys

A week after pulling out a nail-biter, the Broncos left no doubt. Scoring early and often, even a pectoral injury to cornerback Pat Surtain II could not stop the momentum. Rookie running back RJ Harvey scored three of the Broncos’ six touchdowns.

Up Next: at Houston Texans, Sunday, 1 p.m.

9. (-1) Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

Last Week: Bye

Did the Seahawks use the bye to figure out their running game? The split between Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet has been relatively even, but Walker has been much more efficient. Whether the Seahawks ride the hot hand or try to keep everyone happy will be the most important thing to watch the rest of the way.

Up Next: at Washington Commanders, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

10. (+1) Green Bay Packers (5-1-1)

Last Week: 35-25 win at Pittsburgh Steelers

Is this the real Packers? Talent-wise it was known they could play like this, but they had been unable to consistently produce. If the Packers can carry this momentum forward, they become real contenders in the NFC.

Up Next: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

11. (+2) Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

Last Week: Bye

The potential return of wide receiver Puka Nacua from an ankle injury out of the bye is exciting for Rams fans, and a matchup with the Saints will allow the Rams to begin to create separation from their intense competition in the NFC West.

Up Next: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

12. (-2) San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

Last Week: 26-15 loss at Houston Texans

The injury bug lives in the 49ers locker room, but this is the last time it will be used as an excuse here on Power Rankings. At a certain point you have to win with the players you have, and while the 49ers have done that, the loss to the Texans has dropped them.

Up Next: at New York Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m.

13. (+3) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)

Last Week: Bye

The Bills showed the benefit of playing a weak team out of the bye, and the Jaguars get the same blessing. A win against the Raiders would get them back on track on what is quickly becoming a strong AFC South.

Up Next: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

14. (-) Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Last Week: 35-25 loss vs. Green Bay Packers

Wearing an alternate jersey was not enough for the Steelers to get a victory at home against the Packers. Aaron Rodgers played well in his revenge game, but the defense decided that they played really well in the first half and could go home early. The Packers scored on their first five second-half drives.

Up Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 1 p.m.

15. (+5) Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

Last Week: 37-10 win vs. Minnesota Vikings

Justin Herbert displayed the type of protection he would like on the football field, as he blocked a basketball from hitting Madison Beer courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. His offensive line took notes and kept Herbert upright as he was only sacked twice in the victory.

Up Next: at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 1p.m.

16. (-4) Chicago Bears (4-3)

Last Week: 30-16 loss at Baltimore Ravens

Settling for field goals is a great way to lose football games. The Bears displayed that as they attempted four during this game, making three of them. Turning some of those drives into touchdowns would have at least made the final score more interesting.

Up Next: at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 1 p.m.

17. (+7) Houston Texans (3-4)

Last Week: 26-15 win vs. San Francisco 49ers

Iowa State football fans have started turning off the TV on Saturdays and watching on Sundays instead. Three former Cyclones are catching passes from C.J. Stroud and are producing. Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins combined for 14 catches, 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, 1 p.m.

18. (-3) Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

Last Week: 34-10 loss vs. Miami Dolphins

The most bipolar team in the NFL showed its dark side once again. The same team that beat the Bills got shut down by the lowly Dolphins. Despite playing against one of the weakest run defenses in football, running back Bijan Robinson was held to 25 yards.

Up Next: at New England Patriots, Sunday, 1 p.m.

19. (-1) Minnesota Vikings (3-4)

Last Week: 37-10 loss at Los Angeles Chargers

The Vikings allowed quarterback Carson Wentz to take a beating, as he was sacked five times. The run game provided as close to nothing as it could have, rushing for 34 yards. All told, it was an embarrassing prime-time performance.

Up Next: at Detroit Lions, Sunday, 1 p.m.

20. (-1) Dallas Cowboys (3-4)

Last Week: 44-24 loss at Denver Broncos

With no George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb playing on one leg, the Cowboys offense lacked the firepower to defeat the Broncos. Getting their wide receiver room back healthy will be the first step to climbing above .500.

Up Next: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

21. (-4) Washington Commanders (3-5)

Last Week: 28-7 loss at Kansas City Chiefs

Despite Terry McLaurin coming back from a quad injury, the Commanders could not get anything going on offense. A prime-time date with the Seahawks next week will be a good indicator of whether or not they solved the offensive issues.

Up Next: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

22. (-1) Arizona Cardinals (2-5)

Last Week: Bye

The Cardinals’ return from the bye sets up for a John Wayne level old-western shootout. A healthy Kyler Murray facing a Cowboys defense that has looked like it is staring in Weekend at Bernie’s would generate fireworks.

Up Next: at Dallas Cowboys, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

23. (-) Baltimore Ravens (2-5)

Last Week: 30-16 win vs. Chicago Bears

When it looked like the Ravens may never win again, they came through and rallied behind former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntly. With Lamar Jackson expected back next week, and all three division opponents losing, the Ravens path to the playoffs is beginning to look like driver Max Verstappen’s World Championships chances, which is to say, alive.

Up Next: at Miami Dolphins, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

24. (-2) Carolina Panthers (4-4)

Last Week: 40-9 loss vs. Buffalo Bills

Is this the end of the Cinderella run? The Panthers had been red hot, pulling off what many considered upsets, but ran into a buzz saw against Buffalo. A date with the Packers next week could spell midnight for this fairy-tale run.

Up Next: at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

25. (-) Cleveland Browns (2-6)

Last Week: 32-13 loss at New England Patriots

Myles Garrett did his best impression of the Incredible Hulk from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this game. He dominated while on the field, racking up five sacks. However it appeared the coaching staff forgot about him down the stretch, benching him like the Hulk in Captain America: Civil War, leaving Garrett, like Bruce Banner, fuming on the sidelines.

Up Next: Bye

26. (-) Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

Last Week: 39-38 loss vs. New York Jets

There was hope that Joe Flacco force feeding star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase would lead to wins. Instead, Chase saw his 19 targets lead to a loss, as the Bengals defense could not stop what to this point had been a lifeless Jets offense.

Up Next: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, 1 p.m.

27. (-) New York Giants (2-6)

Last Week: 38-20 loss at Philadelphia Eagles

The season is officially over. Wide receiver Malik Nabers was already out for the year with an ACL tear and now running back Cam Skattebo is out. The rookie dislocated his ankle on what looked like a hip-drop tackle. The Giants played the Eagles, so of course it was not called.

Up Next: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

28. (+2) Miami Dolphins (2-6)

Last Week: 34-10 win at Atlanta Falcons

After being the butt-end of Terry Rozier related jokes all week by Dolphins fans, Tua Tagovailoa came out and delivered. The Miami quarterback threw for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout victory.

Up Next: vs. Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

29. (-1) New Orleans Saints (1-7)

Last Week: 23-3 loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints turned the reins over to 26-year-old rookie quarterback Tyler Shough during the game, and despite his immense college experience, he was unable to lead a single scoring drive. The problem at signal caller is becoming so severe it would be no surprise to see Taysom Hill get a start at some point this season.

Up Next: at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

30. (-1) Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

Last Week: Bye

One of the best ways to avoid being criticized for misusing the talent on your roster is to not play. A bye gives the Raiders a chance to remember they have invested heavy draft capital into multiple skill position players and scheme ways to get them the ball.

Up Next: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

31. (+1) New York Jets (1-7)

Last Week: 39-38 win at Cincinnati Bengals

Some thought it would never happen, and yet here we are. The Jets won a football game. Quarterback Justin Fields showed Jets owner Woody Johnson that he is in fact able to complete a pass. He completed 21 of them en route to a shocking win.

Up Next: Bye

32. (-1) Tennessee Titans (1-7)

Last Week: 38-14 loss loss at Indianapolis Colts

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Titans could not stop the Colts on the ground. The now undisputed worst team in football was destroyed by the team now ranked No. 1.

Up Next: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

