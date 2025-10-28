NFL Fantasy Recap: Tua Gets Back on Track While Baker Continues to Fall

Week 8 of the NFL season wrapped up with both Florida teams in action finding a win. For the Miami Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa excelled in a bounce-back performance after last week’s disaster.

This week’s edition of fantasy football winners and losers holds two unlikely finishers in the latter category.

Winners

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa quieted the doubters who were calling for his and coach Mike McDaniel’s job security. The signal caller completed 76.9% of his passes and threw for 205 yards. Tagovailoa finished with 24.2 fantasy points in the win at Atlanta.

After finding himself on the injury list prior to kickoff with a swollen eye, the sixth-year man proved he could still perform at the highest level. His four touchdowns slotted him second in the Dolphins’ record books. Tagovailoa now trails Miami legend Dan Marino in games with four scores through the air, after jumping Super Bowl-winning quarterback Bob Griese.

“Pink eye Tua” rocked a visor for the first time in his NFL career. With a massive primetime matchup coming up with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Tagovailoa should consider making the accessory a weekly occurrence.

Buccaneers Defense

The Tampa Bay defense was the bright spot of the team’s divisional victory against the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs finished the contest with 25 points in a standard scoring fantasy league.

The group held the Saints to its lowest point total this season with just a field goal that came in the final seconds of the first half.

The Bucs reeled in a pair of interceptions, one thrown by each of the New Orleans’ quarterbacks featured in its loss: Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough.

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. found his first pick of the season late in the third quarter.

Veteran linebacker Anthony Nelson reeled in the first of his career, which turned into a pick-six. Nelson, a seventh-year player from Iowa, capped the win with four total tackles, two sacks and the score.

Linebackers SirVocea Dennis and Markees Watts, cornerback Jacob Parrish and defensive end Logan Hall all added at least a half sack.

Winfield and linebacker Lavonte David each recovered a fumble, bolstering the defense’s overall standout performance.

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane

Achane’s performance this week proved that he can be consistent in Miami’s pass attack. He totaled 20.1 fantasy points on five receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown. He also added 67 yards on the ground.

While not the flashiest statline, the Texas A&M product found the end zone for the seventh time this season. Achane now has more scores on the receiving end than as a rusher.

The third-year running back is ranked No. 3 among all players at his position, with Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers ahead of him.

The Dolphins’ much-needed win was aided by Achane. Despite being 2-6, the ball carrier has been a gem on the depleted roster.

Losers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield posted his lowest total since Week 17 of the 2022 season with 4.08 points. While the Bucs secured the win, the quarterback has now added just 15 combined points over the last two weeks.

Mayfield completed 62.5% of his passes and threw for 152 yards, his fewest of the season. Although able to lean on its defense, Tampa Bay would have benefited from an improved performance by its franchise QB.

Week 8 was the first occurrence this season in which the Oklahoma product did not throw a touchdown. Mayfield had not been kept out of the end zone since November 2024.

The Bucs’ lackluster offensive performance can be drawn to Mayfield’s poor streak.

Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka

Similar to Mayfield, Egbuka has not been able to generate much success in recent weeks. The rookie wide receiver was targeted nine times but caught just three passes for 35 yards and 6.5 fantasy points.

Egbuka’s scoreless streak extended to three games. With wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr. out, the attention from the secondary has been drawn to the Ohio State product.

After averaging 20.48 points in PPR leagues across the first five weeks, Egbuka has failed to reach 10 in three consecutive contests.

With the bulk of the season ahead, the wideout will have to use the Bucs’ upcoming bye week to collect himself and produce quality numbers.

Category: Fantasy Football, NFL