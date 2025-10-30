After Rankings Renewal, Gators Volleyball Faces Georgia in SEC Road Test

Florida volleyball travels to Georgia , looking to extend its win streak to three matches in the second game of its three-game road trip.

The Gators (12-7, 7-3 SEC) have a dominant history with the Bulldogs (14-6, 6-4 SEC), posting a 69-10 record against them since 1985. However, the last time the two played in Athens, Georgia prevailed 3-1. The Gators took the first set in last year’s contest 25-16, but the Bulldogs bounced back, taking the next three.

Florida enters Friday’s contest off a return to the AVCA/TARAFLEX rankings at No. 25.

In its last game, Florida swept Arkansas in Fayetteville. Setter Alexis Stucky registered her fourth consecutive double-double of the season with 44 assists and 12 digs. Outside hitter Jordyn Byrd recorded a match-high 16 kills, followed by middle blocker Jaela Auguste, who had 11 kills.

Georgia enters the contest following a 3-1 loss to Missouri. Junior Bianna Muoneke led the Bulldogs with 17 kills and 12 digs, grabbing her ninth double-double of the season. The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven matches.

Florida will have to look out for Georgia’s front line, which has registered 10 or more blocks in 15 of its 20 games this season and ranks fifth amongst NCAA D1 schools in blocks per set at 2.99. MK Patten and Tori Harper will be at the forefront of the Bulldogs’ defense, registering seven and six blocks against Missouri.

The Gators aim to get to 5-5 on the road while the Bulldogs look to advance to 8-2 on their home court at Stegeman Coliseum.

Friday’s contest starts at 7 p.m.

