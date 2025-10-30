Gators Basketball Key Matchups Entering Season

As Florida basketball starts training camp for another highly anticipated season, eyes are on the reigning national champions to see if they can turn the potential of a new team into performance. Sporting a mix of returning contributors and promising newcomers, the Gators will face several pivotal matchups that could shape their postseason hopes.

From early nonconference tests to SEC rivalry showdowns , these games could define Florida’s path toward March Madness:

1. UConn (Madison Square Garden, New York City, Jimmy V Classic, Dec. 9)

The two teams last met in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season. Florida rallied for a 77-75 thriller, ending the Huskies’ bid for a third straight national championship. With both teams projected to open the season in the Top 25, this early December matchup could have major implications for tournament seeding.

The Huskies will look to return to their two-time national championship form and contend for another title this season. They will have to overcome the loss of leading scorer Liam McNeeley, who departed to the NBA. Still, UConn brings back several key contributors, including Solo Ball, the team’s second-leading scorer, and Alex Karaban, a reliable shooter who hit 40% of his 3-point attempts as a freshman. With those two returning, a strong supporting cast and two-time national championship coach Dan Hurley, the Huskies could compete once again for a title.

2. Arizona (Las Vegas, Nevada, Hall of Fame Series, Nov. 3)

Florida will travel to Las Vegas to face Arizona on Nov. 3. Arizona, despite losing three players to the transfer portal, remains a tough matchup. For Florida coach Todd Golden, the game offers a valuable opportunity to see how his new team stacks up against elite competition early in the season.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has been one of the most successful up-and-coming coaches in college basketball, posting a 112-33 record over the past four seasons and making the NCAA Tournament each year. The Wildcats lost several key players after last season, including star guard Caleb Love and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA draft. In addition, guards KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar transferred out of the program. Despite those departures, Arizona is expected to remain competitive in the Big 12 with a deep roster and a top 5 recruiting class. Expect this game to pose a great test for the Gators starting the season in Vegas.

3. Duke (Durham, North Carolina, SEC-ACC challenge, Dec. 2)

A week before their showdown with UConn, the Gators will travel to North Carolina to face Duke Dec. 2 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. This game will serve as Florida’s first visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1998, adding background to an already high-profile matchup.

The Blue Devils are coming off a heartbreaking Final Four loss, and, despite losing several key players to the NBA Draft, they remain firmly in the national title conversation. Duke reloaded with a top-ranked recruiting class, highlighted by five-star prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. This early-season clash between two powerhouse programs could serve as a preview of a later March Madness matchup.

Aberdeen signed with Kentucky for reportedly roughly $2 million in NIL. (Matthew Lewis/WRUF)

4. Kentucky (Gainesville, Feb. 14)

The Gators will host Kentucky, welcoming back former contributor Denzel Aberdeen. Most college basketball outlets project that Kentucky will be a contender in the SEC and could pose a threat as Florida looks to repeat as SEC champions.

The Wildcats enter the season boasting a deep, athletic roster, with a mix of elite freshmen. In this game, the Gators will need to keep eyes on Pitt transfer guard Jaland Lowe, who averaged 16.8 points per game last season, leading the Panthers.

5. Arkansas (Gainesville, Feb. 28)

As Florida enters the final stretch of the regular season, it will host John Calipari’s squad. In Year 2, he has Arkansas poised for a strong season.

The Razorbacks enter the season as a possible Top 25 team, and have the potential for a postseason run. They have incredible talent leading the charge in Darius Acuff and Wagner leading the charge. It will be interesting to see them combine and become a better shooting team than last season.

