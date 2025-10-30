Meet Zachariah Branch: USC Transfer and Star Wide Receiver for the Bulldogs

The shifty Georgia receiver who turned a screen pass into a 47-yard touchdown, dodging multiple defenders head to the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. The injury riddled Florida defensive back room will have to contend with junior receiver Zachariah Branch this Saturday in Jacksonville.

Branch, a transfer from the University of Southern California, is an unfamiliar face for the Gators. He transferred to Georgia in the spring of 2025, and will play the Gators for the first time on Saturday.

Branch was a five star recruit coming out of high school and was rated as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect.

In his two seasons at USC, Branch recorded 78 receptions for 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also served as a return specialist with five kickoff returns for 105 yards and 13 punt returns for 74 yards in his Sophomore season. As a Trojan, he received awards such as the Jet Award honoring the nation’s most outstanding return specialist and was the first USC player ever to be named a First-Team All American as a true freshman.

As a Bulldog, Branch has already been a difference maker for the offense. Through seven games this season, Branch has 362 yards on 35 receptions. On special teams, Branch has five kick off returns for 91 yards and five punt returns for 57 yards.

His best game this season came against Marshall where he totaled 95 yards with a 47-yard long reception and a touchdown.

He also played a crucial role in the win against Tennessee with five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Branch’s strengths lie in his elusiveness and his ability to make defenders miss in space. His speed constantly allows for him to separate himself from defenders, which could pose a challenge for Florida defenders.

The Gators defense has allowed 1,539 total passing yards and 219.9 yards per game. The Florida secondary needs to step up this week to control Georgia’s passing offense.

Georgia has won the last four meetings, all by double digits. Overall, Florida is 44-56-2 against the Bulldogs. The Gators are led by interim coach Billy Gonzales for the first time this weekend.

