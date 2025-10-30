Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour Coming to The Swamp

Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to the Swamp May 15-16 as a part of his Still the Problem tour. Wallen has quickly become one of the most influential country artists of the last decade, accumulating over 15 billion streams across platforms since his first EP was released in 2015. Now touring for his fourth album, Wallen is bringing his music to Gainesville.

It is not often that the historic Ben Hill Griffin is used as a concert venue, with Chris Young’s 2019 show being the most recent concert in the stadium.

Wallen is familiar with playing at college football stadiums, having played at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium and Ole Miss’s Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during previous tours. Along with Ben Hill Griffin, Wallen will perform at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium and Michigan’s Michigan Stadium in his upcoming tour.

Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock and Zach John King will join Wallen for Friday’s show, and Ella Langley will replace Rhett on Saturday.

This tour’s album, “I’m the Problem,” is Wallen’s third to reach the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart, and features five songs that have been No. 1 at Country radio.

The 21-show Still the Problem tour will start at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium on April 10.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Nov. 7.

Category: Gainesville