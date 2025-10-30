Week 9 NFL Preview: Dolphins Under Bright Lights of TNF, Jags Fresh Off Bye

The Miami Dolphins were the talk of NFL Week 8. The South Florida squad posted a dominant performance in Atlanta. Now, the Dolphins are back home to face a two-time MVP on primetime tonight.

WRUF.com NFL beat writers Riley and Dalton each split the two games last week. Riley remains in first with an overall record of 14-9, while Dalton is close behind at 13-10. There are just two contests to preview this week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their bye.

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens (Thursday, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 9 will be a telling game for the Dolphins. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked like his 2023 self while he carved up the Falcons’ defense. The Alabama product threw for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-10 win.

While Tagovailoa endured a much-needed bounce back, it was the Miami defense that should be celebrated. The front seven allowed Falcons running back Bijan Robinson to generate just 25 rushing yards, his fewest since Week 1.

The Dolphins (2-6) have another challenge in the backfield with Ravens running back Derrick Henry. “King” Henry has found the end zone six times this season and is one of the most coveted ball carriers in the league.

Miami edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will play a massive role in containing Henry. Both players have battled back from major injuries sustained in the 2023 season and have played a pivotal part on the Dolphins’ defensive line. Phillips and Chubb have been at the forefront of trade speculation with the Tuesday deadline ahead.

Baltimore (2-5) will also welcome quarterback Lamar Jackson back after missing the previous three contests. If Miami wants to stack wins, it will have to collapse the pocket and limit Jackson. Prior to sustaining a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Week 4, the former Heisman Trophy winner averaged 240 passing yards in his first three contests of 2025.

If the Dolphins can manage to upset the Ravens, Miami may be looking at making a run in the bulk of the season rather than eyeing top-draft prospects.

Riley’s pick: Dolphins 27, Ravens 24

Dalton’s pick: Ravens 24, Dolphins 17

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)

Fresh off the bye week, the Jaguars (4-3) look to right the ship after dropping their last two games.

The Raiders (2-5) sit at the bottom of a loaded AFC West division and would benefit from a victory.

Jacksonville looks to get back to its winning ways that depend on strong defensive play and complementary football. Las Vegas averages just more than 14 points per game, which may prove difficult against the stifling Jags defense.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has thrown 10 interceptions this season, which is the same total the Jags have reeled in. In order for Jacksonville to find its fifth win, it will have to maintain pressure on Smith and force him to throw.

The use of Jags wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter will come into play Sunday. Coach Liam Coen said the bye week allowed the staff to figure out how to highlight Hunter’s potential. The second-overall draft selection is coming off his best performance in the Jags’ Week 7 loss.

Riley: Jaguars 21, Raiders 14

Dalton: Jaguars 35, Raiders 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – BYE WEEK

Category: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, NFL