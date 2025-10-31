Miami Dolphins Part Ways With GM Chris Grier

The Miami Dolphins have officially moved on from general manager Chris Grier, but Mike McDaniel will remain the coach for the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After multiple statements by Stephen Ross over the past weeks on the organization’s future regarding its front office, the owner of 17 years decided to part ways less than 24 hours after the Dolphins fell to the Baltimore Ravens 28-6 on Thursday.

Dolphins senior personnel executive Champ Kelly will take over as interim general manager.

“This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways,” Ross said in a statement Friday. “I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years.”

Ross made the decision to promote Grier to the position in 2016, but his tenure was rocky, only making the playoffs three times while compiling a 77-80 record. He had been with the organization since 2000, starting as an area scout for three years before moving to director of college scouting.

Miami (2-7) hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000, having made only five wild card appearances this century.

Grier has maintained full control of football operations since 2019, just a season prior to selecting assumed-franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The fifth-overall selection has missed 15 regular season games and one postseason contest due to three reported concussions. When available, Tagovailoa has a 42-31 record following Thursday’s primetime loss.

Grier has been criticized for various draft selections since taking the position.

He selected first-round picks such as cornerback Noah Igbonogenhe from Auburn, defensive end Charles Harris from Missouri and cornerback Cam Smith from South Carolina. Each player was either cut or traded after three seasons with the team.

The most glaring decision Grier made was in picking Tagovailoa over Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The Oregon QB was chosen directly after Tagovailoa, and won AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.

While posting some bright spots in Miami, Tagovailoa has not panned out as the top-five selection he was deemed to be. He signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension in 2024.

“I have always been and remain committed to building a winning team that consistently competes for championships,” Ross said. “I am incredibly proud of our leadership as an NFL organization and our continued commitment to the community, but our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses.”

Category: Miami Dolphins, NFL