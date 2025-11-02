Gators’ Postseason Return Ends in Heartbreaker vs. Kentucky

Florida soccer squeaked into the SEC tournament as the No. 11 seed and faced No. 6 Kentucky. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie in their regular season game at Donald R. Dizney Stadium on Oct. 2. However, Florida was not as fortunate this time around as Kentucky came away with a 1-0 win and will advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinals to face Georgia.

The Gators’ starting lineup featured a mix of new and experienced players. Senior Lauren McCloskey and Njeri Butts anchored the right-hand side for the Gators. Up front, the freshmen trio of Kai Tsakiris, Katie Johnston and Addy Hess experienced their first taste of SEC tournament action.

“It was a difference of one moment, and unfortunately we couldn’t capitalize on our moments and they did,” Gators coach Samantha Bohon said. I’m really proud of our players, they worked really hard, I thought they went down fighting.”

Florida’s thrill of playing postseason action for the first time in four years would only last for 10 minutes. Kentucky sophomore forward Kendall Campbell cut across the outstretched leg of Florida’s Skye Barnes. Campbell threaded the ball to the feet of sophomore midfielder Tanner Strickland, who zipped the ball from the right-hand side across the face of goal, finding the feet of senior midfielder Catherine Rapp. The goal was Rapp’s first of the tournament and her sixth goal of the season.

The goal was checked by official review for offsides, but ultimately stood, giving Kentucky the lead for the first time this season against the Gators.

After scoring, Kentucky was more reluctant to sit back and defend its lead. Florida was able to maintain possession, and with 10 seconds remaining in the half, sophomore Megan Hinnenkamp found the ball at her feet on the right-hand side but placed her shot high and wide left of the goal.

Kentucky went into halftime with a 1-0 lead, while the Gators failed to record a shot on goal.

Florida started the second half with their freshmen four leading the charge. Tsakiris, Johnston, Hess and Sindelar are Florida’s leading point getters this season. Although Florida is new to postseason play, freshmen played over 4,000 minutes this season, a stat that led the SEC.

With 15 minutes remaining in the game, Florida replaced both of its outside defenders with attacking players. Lauren McCloskey and Avery Upton were replaced by Tatum O’Coyne an Tsakiris as the team switched to an attacking formation leaving three defenders in the back. The Gators still had yet to have a shot on goal 75 minutes into the game.

“I’m really proud of this team, making it this far,” Tsakiris said postgame. “I couldn’t have asked for more from the girls.”

