Florida vs. Ole Miss Kickoff Time Revealed

Kickoff time for Florida football’s Nov. 15 game against No. 7 Ole Miss has been revealed.

The SEC matchup is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN, the conference announced Monday.

The Gators (3-5, 2-3 SEC) are on a three-game win streak against the Rebels (8-1, 5-1) and will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for the ninth time in program history. Florida is 6-2 in road games against Ole Miss and 13-12-1 overall.

The Rebels are 0-2 against Florida under coach Lane Kiffin, one of the favorites to become the Gators’ next coach. Florida beat then-No. 9 Ole Miss 24-17 in its latest matchup. The Gators’ defense forced three turnovers and had four sacks in that win, which infamously kept Kiffin and Co. out of last year’s College Football Playoff.

Florida’s first game against Kiffin’s Ole Miss was an offensive shootout that ended 51-35. There were 1,222 yards of total offense and just four punts between the two teams.

Florida has another road night game this week against Kentucky (3-5, 1-5) on Saturday. The Gators are 6-4 in their last 10 games against the Wildcats and won 48-20 in their most recent matchup on Oct. 19, 2024.

Ole Miss will face The Citadel on Saturday. The Rebels’ only loss this year came against Georgia, 43-35. Following that loss, they scored 30 or more in their next two games against then-No. 13 Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Category: College Football, Gators Football, SEC