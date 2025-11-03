How Florida Has Fared In Season Openers This Century

The reigning NCAA men’s basketball national champions are set to kick off their season tonight against No. 13 Arizona. The odds are in the Gator’s favor in Las Vegas, considering Florida’s season opener record in this millennium.

Since 2000, the Gators are 24-1 in their first game of the season. The lone opening loss this century came in 2018, when Florida lost 80-61 against No. 17 Florida State. This broke a 23-year opener win streak that began in 1995.

Florida’s most dominant season-opening win came in 2012 against Alabama State. The final score was 84-35, a 49-point deficit. Florida’s 24 wins have ranged in score, with four wins within 10 points, seven wins within 20 points, eight wins within 30 points, three wins within 40 points, and two wins by more than 40 points.

The Gators are undefeated in home and neutral location openers. Overall, the Gators are 17-0 at home, 3-1 away, and 4-0 in neutral. The Gators have only played two ranked opponents to start the season and are 1-1 in those games. Under coach Todd Golden, the Gators are 3-0 in season openers, with two victories at home and one at a neutral site.

Most recently, the Gators took down USF 98-83 in Jacksonville to begin their championship-winning 2024-25 campaign.

Arizona has not lost a season opener since 2006. The two teams have only played three times in program history, and Florida has walked away with a win each time. The game will tip off at 7 p.m.

