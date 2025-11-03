AP Top 25 Poll: Miami’s Playoff Hopes Crumble After SMU Upset

Miami has fallen out of the Top 12 for the first time this season following a 26-20 loss to unranked SMU. Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt also fell out of the playoff bracket in conclusion of a weekend filled with upsets.

Suffering its second loss to an unranked opponent in the last three weeks, Miami has dropped to No. 18 and may have kissed its playoff hopes goodbye. Prior to their first loss in Week 8, the Hurricanes found their momentum and peaked at No. 2 in the AP poll. Given their remaining schedule – four matchups against unranked ACC teams – Miami likely won’t have the résumé to earn a playoff bid.

Georgia Tech is in a similar position, conceding its undefeated season in a 48-36 loss to NC State. Georgia Tech’s emergence has been exciting to watch, exceeding all preseason expectations. Dropping eight spots to No. 16, the Yellow Jackets need a flawless finish for a shot at the postseason.

As an ACC team, Georgia Tech’s strength of schedule is weaker than other Power Five conferences, making each loss detrimental when determining the Top 25. Before concluding their season at home against Georgia, the Yellow Jackets play two unranked teams: Boston College and Pitt. If they take the field against Georgia with one loss, it can very well be a win or go home to wrap up the regular season.

Speaking of historic seasons in jeopardy, Vanderbilt is 7-2 and fell six spots to No. 15 after its 34-31 loss to Texas. Vanderbilt scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas offense was too much to handle.

Vanderbilt’s losses have come on the road against Alabama and Texas, so their playoff hopes aren’t far gone. In just the second year of the 12-team playoff format, it’ll be fascinating to see where the Commodores rank if they finish 10-2.

Texas has had a rollercoaster of a season: opening the year at No. 1, falling completely out of the rankings, and making their way back to No. 13. Following its 29-21 loss to Florida, people seemingly counted Texas out. Since that loss, the Longhorns have ripped off four straight wins and reentered themselves into playoff conversations. Saturday’s road matchup against Georgia will be a big indicator of where Texas will finish the season.

The top five remains unchanged heading into Week 12. No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 4 Alabama enjoyed the bye week, while Ohio State and Indiana won with ease. No. 5 Georgia also won, but its victory was a little more special.

Florida–Georgia is one of the longest ongoing rivalries in college football. Saturday marked the 103rd meeting between these programs as fans from both sides packed out EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. Unfortunately, Georgia defeated the Gators 24-20, winning for the fifth consecutive year. It’s been a one-sided rivalry as of late, and the 3-5 Gators’ sights have shifted to making a bowl game.

Oklahoma is once again in playoff contention at No. 11, going into Tennessee and defeating the Volunteers 33-27. Since returning from his hand injury, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer hasn’t looked like himself the last four games. The Sooners got the victory, but Mateer’s recent performances won’t be a sustainable formula for winning games.

Tennessee sits at No. 23 with three losses. Although these losses have come against Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma, making the playoffs with three losses may not be plausible in what’s been a wild season. One more loss, and the Volunteers will be out of the Top 25.

Here are the complete rankings with four weeks left in the regular season:

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Oregon Ole Miss BYU Texas Tech Notre Dame Oklahoma Virginia Texas Louisville Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Utah Miami Missouri USC Michigan Memphis Tennessee Washington Cincinatti

