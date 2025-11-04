Bell High School Football Player Arrested for Battery

Daniel Byers, an 18-year-old lineman at Bell High School, was arrested Tuesday in Gilchrist County in connection with battery for hitting another player with a helmet during a football game last Friday, according to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Before the incident, Bell High School players tallied around half a dozen personal foul penalties in the opening of the Sunshine State Athletic Association’s Atlantic League playoffs (SSAA), according to the arrest warrant.

On the third to last play of the game, Byers tackled a 15-year-old Fernandina Beach High School player. Byers reengaged two plays later — pulling off the player’s helmet and using it to hit the teenager, who put his hands up. As the Pirates player fell to the ground, Byers threw the helmet, causing players on both sides to storm the field, according to authorities.

“Referees and coaching staff intervened quickly, but multiple scuffles erupted both on and off the field,” the police department said. “Two Fernandina Beach Police Department Officers were able to gain control of the situation and separate those involved.”

Fernandina Beach won the match up 48-21 and advanced to the next round, while Bell’s season came to an end. After the game concluded, Byers was not immediately arrested and left the scene to return home on the school bus. As a precautionary measure, the Bell High School bus and players were escorted off Amelia Island by the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

On Sunday, the 15-year-old Fernandina Beach High School player received medical treatment for his injuries, according to the warrant.

Bell High School principal Scott Lemaster confirmed Byers’ identity and called his father over the weekend to inform him that Byers could not return to school until further notice. The situation is under review as it adheres to district policies and athletic guidelines, and actions will be taken based on the verdict of the review.

“We want to be clear that the Gilchrist County Schools does not condone any form of aggressive or unsportsmanlike behavior,” Gilchrist County School District wrote in a statement. “This incident does not reflect the values or expectations we hold for our students, athletes or community.”

