Florida Basketball Loss to Arizona Foreshadows Brutal Early Schedule

On The Wire, Omar Little once said: “You come at the king, you best not miss.” Well, No. 13 Arizona did its best Kenard impression, handing No. 3 Florida its first loss since Feb. 25, 93-87, to start the 2025 season.

While an 0-1 coming off a national title is disappointing, it isn’t deeply concerning. The Gators should brace for impact as more losses could be coming during a deservedly difficult nonconference schedule.

Last year, Todd Golden’s squad went a blistering 13-0 to open its season with a gobsmacking +311 point differential. However, those stats were fitting for a champion hopeful given the Gators’ easy schedule. Florida’s opponents in those games last year had a combined record of 202-220 (0.479), and eight finished the season with a losing record. From that stretch, North Carolina was the only opponent that made the NCAA Tournament, losing in the Round of 64 to Ole Miss. The Gators defeated Ole Miss 90-71 in early March, only two weeks before the Rebels took down UNC.

But this season, Florida has taken on a much harder road to start its season. Including Arizona, the Gators play three teams that all won a tournament game. UConn fell in the Round of 32 to the Gators, but only after the late-game heroics of Walter Clayton — 13 points in the last eight minutes — propelled Florida. The Gators will face the No. 4 Huskies on Dec. 9 in Madison Square Garden. Arizona lost in the Sweet 16 to Duke, which is arguably the most talented team on Florida’s schedule this season. The Blue Devils collapsed in the Final Four against Houston, but have reloaded with the top-ranked Boozer twins — forward Cameron and guard Cayden.

Cam Boozer went supernova in the team’s two preseason wins, posting 33 points and 12 rebounds against UCF, and then an absurd 24 points and 23 rebounds vs. No. 18 Tennessee.

Florida’s nonconference opponents went a combined 219-178 (0.552) last season, 17 more wins than its same early-season opponents did in 2024-2025. However, half of the Gators’ first 12 games are against mid-major teams this year, offering easy opportunities to rack up some inspiring wins amid Florida’s repeated tests. Even though the top of Florida’s nonconference schedule is a gauntlet, the Gators have chances to improve their record.

Besides, if this team is truly of championship caliber, then it should have no problem improving against its top foes.

