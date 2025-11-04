From Fan to Gator: Taylor Parks’ Florida Volleyball Dream Realized

When Taylor Parks slips on her jersey adorned with the Florida Gators logo before a match, she knows exactly what that uniform means. The patch is not simply the badge of a Division I athlete, but the dream of a young girl who once sat in the stands, hoping for a moment just like this.

“I was that little eight-year-old in the stands, just wishing I could wear that jersey one day,” Parks said. “Every time I put that jersey on now, I think of that. We’re all so lucky to be here”

The sophomore setter fondly recalls attending Gators volleyball matches as a fan to watch her cousin, Nikki O’Rourke, who played for UF under Mary Wise. Parks used to chase autographs and soak up gameday energy, experiencing the atmosphere that is associated with the O’Connell Center.

“I was that girl that wanted pictures with the players … and now I want to make sure that’s just as special for them,” Parks said.

Athleticism runs in Parks’ blood. Her mother played volleyball at Georgia Tech and her step-father starred in baseball and football for the Yellow Jackets before pitching in the MLB. The prolific genes don’t stop there, as Parks’ grandfather played basketball at Florida State University.

That kind of lineage can create pressure. For Parks, it became fuel.

“Growing up, my brother and I would race to see who could brush our teeth the fastest. Pressure is a privilege,” Parks said of her family’s competitive nature. “It definitely helped. I’ve learned when you get to be in those big moments, be grateful and don’t take them for granted.”

At Calvary Christian High School, she emerged as a four-year starter and three-year captain. The Clearwater native quickly drew collegiate buzz before establishing records for assists and hitting efficiency at her high school.

That competitive DNA translated into college. As a freshman at UF, Parks led the team in assists and aces and earned accolades, including a selection to the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team.

Parks’ journey since becoming a Gator isn’t solely confined to her time in Gainesville. The Floridian capped off her freshman campaign by capturing gold at the 2025 NORCECA Pan American Cup as a part of the U-21 American side.

“It was so cool getting to go overseas and put on the jersey with the American flag … it really hits you in that moment. I didn’t want to take any moment of it for granted,” Parks said of the eight day long tournament in Costa Rica.

Parks came back to campus as a rising sophomore who’d earned the privilege of higher competition and returned determined to build something special at UF. What greeted the sophomore setter upon her return was a Gators program in transition.

In the wake of Wise’s retirement, a different coaching staff and roster changed the landscape. For Parks, the adjustment has been a welcome one, focusing on redefining chemistry and embracing the challenge.

“Any little six-on-six drill we do in practice gets very competitive … we all just really want to beat whoever’s on the other side of the net.” Parks said about first-year Gators coach Ryan Theis. “He’s not an optimist or a pessimist, he’s a realist. He tells us exactly how it is, and that honesty helps us.”

Parks acknowledges the shift in style between the two regimes. Under Wise, the Gators locked in on scouting and pushing players to improve their mental strength. In the new era of Florida volleyball under Theis, the center of attention has been on physical fortitude through six-on-six scrimmaging.



In that mixture of tradition and reinvention, Parks feels a sense of purpose. That same purpose and effort culminated in Florida’s landmark victory over No. 3 Pittsburgh at the AVCA First Serve Showcase. Earning a victory against a top team early in the season proved the program was in good hands.

“It was a really good team win. Everybody contributed for Ryan’s first big win here,” Parks said. “We’d been working so hard to gel as a new team and it just felt like everything had paid off.”

The match wasn’t just about a victory for Taylor Parks. The moment proved that staying the course and continuing her childhood dream to be a Gator was worth the adversity.

Parks fulfills her dream to the fullest not only as a player but a volunteer, helping run volleyball camps for the youth.

“I used to be at those camps and I thought they were so cool. Seeing it from this side now is really special,” she says. “I’ve always wanted to be a coach and it’s honestly so much fun getting to impact those kids’ lives.”

After looking up to her cousin and other former players, now young Gators fans look to her for inspiration. She once chased players for an autograph; now young fans chase her for one of their own. She once cheered from the stands; now she sets the tone on the court.



“I would have done anything to be in the position I am now,” Parks said about her childhood aspirations. “We’re all so lucky to get to be here. Gator Nation is awesome and it’s so fun to get to represent the athletic community here.”

