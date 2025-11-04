Gainesville High Volleyball Returns to Final Four for First Time Since 2011

The Gainesville High School volleyball program will make its return to the Class 5A final four for the first time in 14 years. The Hurricanes swept Legacy 3–0 last Wednesday night to stretch their postseason win streak to six matches and snap a drought that dated to 2011.

The moment feels like a full-circle homecoming for Gainesville coach Jerica Carter-Mitchell.

Carter-Mitchell helped lead the Hurricanes to four straight state semifinal appearances and two state championships while playing for FHSAA Hall of Fame coach Cindy Boulware.

“I know what it takes to get to the final four,” Carter-Mitchell said. “It’s harder now, the skill level across the state has grown, but these girls worked for it. They earned it.”

Despite their success, the journey wasn’t smooth. Carter-Mitchell said the team’s success comes from creating an environment that feels less like pressure and more like family.

“Midway through the season, things weren’t going our way,” Carter-Mitchell said. “I thought, ‘this is going to be hard to accomplish.’ But the girls stepped up.”

Gainesville (20-8) faced some of the state’s toughest competition, including teams which also advanced to the final four such as Merritt Island and Tampa Prep.

“The adversity came from the losses,” Carter-Mitchell said. “The seniors learned how to lead with positivity. It’s easy to be positive when you’re winning, it’s harder when you’re down.”

Wednesday night was also special on an individual level for standout libero Addy Hauptman, who collected her 1,000th career dig. Hauptman could not have reached that mark if Gainesville High had not continued its journey.

“The only way she could get it was if we kept winning,” Carter-Mitchell said. “We wanted that for her. It shows how good she’s been for this program for four years.”

With Gainesville set to play Fort Lauderdale Archbishop McCarthy (27-3) in one state semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Polk State College in Winter Haven, Carter-Mitchell is making sure her team is relaxed. If the Hurricanes win Friday they would play the winner of the day’s other semifinal between Port Charlotte (14-16) and Tallahassee Chiles (29-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday for the state title.

“We don’t want the girls to feel anxiety or stress about how big this is,” she said. “We remind them volleyball is fun. Enjoy the moment.

“They’re not just happy to make it to state. They want to win the whole thing.”

In two seasons, Carter-Mitchell has brought Gainesville from a rebuilding program to a state contender, back to where the program used to live, all the time.

“It’s awesome for the girls and for the program to be back on the map.”

