Jaguars trade for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers at Deadline

Jacksonville officially traded for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

The Jaguars cut the trade close, just hours before the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m.

Meyers initially requested a trade over the summer, and after expressing continued interest in leaving, he was granted his wish with an expiring contract from the Jags.

In exchange for the veteran receiver, Jacksonville will send a fourth and sixth-round pick to Las Vegas.

The Jags lost a significant force with star rookie Travis Hunter’s knee injury in Week 9, who will be missing at least four games after being placed on the injured reserve list. The wide receiver was coming off a career-best eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 19.

Meyers’ arrival will strengthen the momentum lost with Hunter’s absence. Over his seven appearances for the Raiders this season, Meyers recorded 33 catches for 352 yards, the most on the team, and zero touchdowns. He totaled 1,027 yards in 2024, a career high, and recorded 14 receiving touchdowns between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

With Jacksonville receiver Brian Thomas Jr. struggling to find the form he had during his rookie year, the help in the slot will be a welcome addition.

The two teams faced off just this past Sunday, with the Jaguars clinching a tight 30-29 victory over the Raiders. Jacksonville is currently 5-3 and looking to create a winning streak. They are now in the last Wild Card spot and are in second in the AFC South, behind the Colts at 7-2. Meyers should provide a reliable target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to compete with teams like the Chiefs and Chargers for a playoff spot.

The Jaguars will travel to Houston next to face the Texans on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

