New Season, Same Goal for Gators Women’s Basketball

Florida women’s basketball opened the season in style Monday at the O’Connell Center by holding sway against North Florida in the 96-62 win to run its record to 9-0 against the Ospreys.

The starting lineup for the Gators consisted of four returners: Me’Arah O’Neal, Alexia Dizeko, Laila Reynolds, Liv McGill and the new face of freshman Caterina Piatti.

The first quarter was all about dusting the rust off. The Gators were off to a slow start as they trailed early 8-5. That was until junior guard Laila Reynolds took over and scored nine points in the quarter to help UF to an 18-12 lead.

Florida began to stretch out its lead to 47-27 at the half by outscoring UNF 29-15 in the second quarter. McGill led the Gators with 10 points and two assists in the quarter. UF’s 14-0 run helped gain the 20-point advantage.

The Gators opened the second half with an 8-0 run en route to outscoring the Ospreys 32-19 in the third quarter for a 79-46 lead. Piatti scored 10 points in the quarter on 5-for-5 shooting. The Gators increased their lead to 33 points by ending the quarter when Dizeko hit a wide open 3-pointer at the buzzer.

O’Neal completed her second double-double of her career ( 14 points, 11 rebounds) and McGill almost had a triple-double (26 points, 9 rebounds 9 assists.)

“Ultimately we have one goal, one mission and it’s how everyone fits into that makes us special,” Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley said.

The Gators are back on the O-Dome hardwood at 5 p.m. Thursday against 1-0 Chattanooga (SEC Network+/98.1-FM.850-AM WRUF) as part of a doubleheader with the men’s team, which tips off at 8 pm against North Florida.

