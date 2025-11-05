Gators Honor Seniors vs. Texas

When the flowers are handed out and the cameras focus on the families, Florida will still have a match to play—and a standard to uphold. But for a few minutes on Friday, the O’Dome belongs to seniors Emerson Hoyle, Emily Canaan and Amaya Thomas, a trio that kept the Gators’ floor steady one pass, one block and one serve at a time—before the spotlight shifts to a tough showdown against No. 2 Texas.

Emily Canaan:

Defensive specialist Emily Canaan has always colored within the lines that coaches love: reliable first contact and steady tempo. The Texas native appeared in every 2025 match to this point, starting eight and popped a season-best 11 digs in the win over Alabama on Sept. 28.

Her journey includes time at Allen High and Skyline Juniors Volleyball Club. She was a three-time All-Allen defensive MVP and a member of the 2021-22 AVCA High School All-America First Team.

“Emily is one of the most competitive and passionate volleyball players out there. She not only is competitive herself but also raises the level of her teammates and gets the best out of each and every one of them,” said Skyline Juniors U-18 Royal Head Coach Ryan Mitchell. “She brings an intense athleticism to the defensive position and creates an environment where no ball is too hard to get up on defense. Emily’s teammates love her because she is extremely loyal and the best teammate I have been around.”

Canaan added an ace in six matches and at least one assist in eight, small edges that tip sets. In 2024, she produced one of those “remember when” runs with 13 straight service points with five aces—proof of a serve that excels under pressure.

Amaya Thomas:

Middle blocker Amaya Thomas missed non-conference play this fall due to an injury, but fought back to compete in league matches. Her 2024 performance previewed her capabilities when healthy: seven blocks at South Carolina, a perfect night at Georgia (no errors on 12 swings) and a 13-point burst against Ohio State.

Thomas’s resume before UF shows a promising young athlete—Under Armour All-American, AVCA Best & Brightest and multiple podium finishes with Orlando Tampa Volleyball Academy (OTVA)—reflecting a career that combines growth, patience and the workload of a Biomedical Engineering major.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure coaching Amaya and watching her grow into the woman and athlete she is today,” said Felix Viera, technical director for OTVA. “She showed a lot of potential from a young age and has made an impact on every team she’s been on. We consider Amaya to be a wonderful role model for our young athletes for her dedication and caring personality on and off the court.”

Emerson Hoyle:

Emerson Hoyle is the heartbeat you don’t always notice—until it’s gone. This fall, a preseason injury ended her senior season before it even began, a tough setback for a familiar locker-room presence.

Emerson Hoyle makes a quiet but vital contribution, helping turn tight matches into wins. As a freshman in 2022, she broke into the rotation in 29 matches and 90 sets, demonstrating a live serve (her career-high three aces against Alabama in the SEC opener) and a solid back-row presence (career-best five digs against LSU).

She continued with 13 appearances in 2023 and took a significant step forward in 2024—playing in 27 matches and 90 sets—posting 14 aces and leading the team twice.

Before Gainesville, Hoyle was “that” kid in North Carolina—AVCA First-Team High School All-American, with repeated state awards and a club pedigree that spans: 2019 AAU 16U national champion and event MVP, Under Armour All-American and the 2020-21 North Carolina 3A Player of the Year.

In the end, Senior Night is less about the ceremony and more about what truly lasts. Hoyle’s consistency, Canaan’s serve-receive skills and Thomas’ presence at the net have become staples for a locker room that has learned to cherish these moments.

That’s the inheritance they leave behind—the scouting report on Friday will say Texas is No. 2 in the nation, but the imprint on Florida’s side says “Win for the seniors.” Whatever the scoreline is at the end, their years in orange and blue will echo in the O’Dome Friday night at 7 p.m.

