Gators Swimming and Diving Goes 4-for-6 in SEC Weekly Awards

The SEC offers only six weekly honors for swimming and diving teams across the conference. This week, Florida men’s and women’s teams captured four.

In an impressive Halloween outing, the Gators swept Georgia on both the men’s and women’s side at the O’Connell Center. The men won 191-154 and the women won 194-145.

Senior Josh Liendo, who led Florida with 27 points, was the SEC men’s swimmer of the week. Liendo recorded the nation’s top time in three of his events. Liendo won the 50-yard free style, 50-yard butterfly and the 50-yard fly. Add that to his contribution on both relays for the Gators and it becomes clear why Liendo received the nod.

Then you have SEC women’s swimmer of the week Anita Bottazzo. Coming out of Venice, Italy, the three-time All-America crushed it, simple as that. Bottazzo won all five of her events and she now has the fastest times in the 50- and 100-yard breaststrokes.

Ahmed Jaouadi is the men’s freshman of the week, taking first place in two events against Georgia. His time of 8:36.65 for the 1,000-yard free is the nation’s leading clip.

To round things out, Maria Garcia, who contributed 18 points to the Gators’ win, was named the women’s diver of the week. As only a freshman, Garcia is progressing rapidly, as both of her springboard events were personal bests.

Florida’s next event is the Georgia Invitational on Nov. 19 in Athens, where they look to beat the Bulldogs once again.

