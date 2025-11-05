Lagway vs. Boley: Young QBs Face Off in SEC Showdown

One game, two underclassmen. Here’s how the young Florida and Kentucky quarterbacks compare heading into this weekend’s showdown in Lexington. With both schools being 3-5, this Saturday’s game can help define the rest of the season.

In preseason camp at Kentucky, Incarnate Word transfer Zach Calzada won the starting quarterback job over freshman Cutter Boley. But after two underwhelming starts and a shoulder injury late in Kentucky’s Week 2 loss to Ole Miss, the offense became Boley’s to lead.

Boley guided the Wildcats to a win against Eastern Michigan in his first start of the season, but was followed by a four-game losing streak. Despite the losses, Boley has noticeably improved each week. Despite Calzada’s recovery, there is no question that Boley is Kentucky’s QB1.

“He’s got the right stuff,” offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said. “He’s got the right makeup. Aside from just how he’s playing, I think there’s a toughness standpoint and the ability to just stay the course. … You can’t teach, and he’s got those things.”

That same toughness has defined Florida’s offense under sophomore DJ Lagway. Despite the Gators’ offensive inconsistencies, Lagway has been one constant. He has started for the Gators every game this season, completing 160 of 246 pass attempts (65%) for 1,679 yards and 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

But, both quarterbacks have faced their share of obstacles.

Boley’s toughest battle came against South Carolina in Week 3. With Kentucky leading 10-7 in the second quarter, Boley fumbled while being sacked, and the Gamecocks returned it 41 yards for a touchdown. Two plays later, Boley threw an interception that was also returned 45 yards for another six. Another interception gave South Carolina possession which they turned into another Gamecock touchdown and a 28-10 lead.

Week 3 told a similar story for the Gators. Lagway set career-highs in passes attempted (49) and completions (33) with 287 passing yards and a touchdown. But, he also threw five interceptions, the most recorded by a UF quarterback since 1992. Lagway recorded a QB rating of 102.9 and ran the ball nine times for 19 yards.

Despite the setbacks seen in the young quarterbacks, Kentucky’s head coach Mark Stoops and Hamdan stayed committed to Boley and Florida’s former head coach Billy Napier continued to back Lagway as the Gators starter.

The following week, Boley completed 61% of his passes for 225 yards, two touchdowns and just one interception. Back home against Texas, Lagway had his best performance yet completing 79.5% of his passes for a career-high 258 yards. Boley also rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown. Still, Kentucky remains winless (0-7) in games against power-conference opponents when Boley has played. In his three SEC starts, he’s thrown four interceptions and just two touchdowns.

“I think he’s done a nice job, knock on wood. We just got to keep building,” Hamdan said. “The progress from where he was three weeks ago to the Georgia start to where he’s at now is a testament to the work he’s put in.”

Lagway has shown similar growth. Against Texas, he led Florida to victory completing 21 of 28 pass attempts for a season-high 298 yards and two touchdowns. He secured a 180.8 QB rating and earned SEC offensive player of the week. Two weeks later, he helped the Gators secure their fifth-consecutive SEC home win against Mississippi State.

Both quarterbacks are working to endure the pressure of leading developing SEC programs as underclassmen. Saturday’s game will be another test of their ability to withstand that pressure.

