Gators in NBA: Rookie Will Richard Drops 30 in First Start

Will Richard went off for the Golden State Warriors in his first NBA start Wednesday. The former UF standout finished with 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3, seven rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes in a 121-116 loss to the host Sacramento Kings.

Richard did not play in the Warriors’ last two games in which they went 1-1. However, due to multiple injuries to Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Richard was inserted into the lineup where he performed at a high level.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed a lot of confidence in his rookie.

“He’s shown he’s an NBA player,” Kerr said. “The experience, the poise – he doesn’t turn it over, he makes the right play.

“This guy’s a hell of a player.”

Richard was asked at the news conference if it mattered that he scored 30 points.

“No, we lost,” he said.

Sacramento was led by former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who recorded his No. 204 triple double of his career, the most in NBA history, with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Warriors (5-4) head to Denver to take on the Nuggets at 10 p.m. Friday.

