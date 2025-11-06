Gators in NFL Week 9: Chimere Dike Shines, O’Cyrus Torrence Dominates

From return touchdowns to pancake blocks and booming punts, former UF players made their presence felt across the NFL in Week 9.

Chimere Dike gave the Titans an early jolt with a 67-yard punt return touchdown against the Chargers. The rookie receiver took it to the end zone in the opening quarter, marking Tennessee’s first punt-return score since 2012. His touchdown put the Titans ahead 14-7, but they couldn’t hang on, falling 27-20 to drop to 1-8 on the season.

Houston punter Tommy Townsend made an impact with a key special teams play in the Texans’ 18-15 loss to Denver. With 46 seconds left in the first half, Townsend’s 42-yard punt was muffed by the Broncos and recovered at the Denver 30-yard line. Houston turned the mistake into a field goal just before halftime. Townsend finished with eight punts, averaged 52.5 yards and crushed a 73-yarder in the fourth quarter.

On the other sideline, rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw matched him with eight punts. He averaged 53.5 yards per boot in Denver’s win and blasted a 76-yarder that stood as the longest of the week.

In Atlanta, tight end Kyle Pitts hauled in four catches for 38 yards in the Falcons’ 24-23 loss to New England. His 22-yard reception early in the game helped set up Atlanta’s first touchdown.

Buffalo guard O’Cyrus Torrence turned in one of the top offensive line performances of the week in a 28-21 win against Kansas City. Torrence, who played all 66 snaps, allowed no pressures or penalties. He also cleared the way for a Ty Johnson touchdown with a pancake block on star linebacker Nick Bolton. Torrence earned an 86.3 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Two Gators made key plays for the Bears in a 47-42 win against the Bengals. Newly signed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson made his mark with a third-down sack of Joe Flacco that ended a Cincinnati drive. Later, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. recovered a Flacco fumble at the Bengals’ 38-yard line that set up a Chicago field goal on the next series.

Minnesota’s Jonathan Greenard also made an impact, recording a tackle for loss in the Vikings’ 27-24 win against Detroit.

Cowboys veteran Dante Fowler Jr. recorded a nine-yard sack of Jacoby Brissett in Dallas’ 27-17 loss to Arizona. He and rookie linebacker Shemar James each tallied a tackle for loss in the game.

San Francisco kicker Eddy Pineiro was perfect on the day, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points with a long of 54 yards. Cincinnati’s Evan McPherson went 2-for-3 on field goals, but connected on all four of his extra-point attempts.

