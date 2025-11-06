No. 19 Missouri Faces Must-Win Game vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

Following the College Football Playoff Committee’s inaugural rankings Tuesday, playoff hopefuls continue to create their case for selection. The SEC had a country best four teams in the projected playoff bracket.

While the SEC led the country in selections, no team is safe at this point in the season. Here are three games Saturday that will impact the playoff picture:

No. 5 Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) at Mississippi State (5-4, 1-4)

Following a pair of come-from-behind victories last week, both teams look to extend their winning streaks. Georgia has won five straight contests against Mississippi State.

Keys for Georgia

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton looks to rebound after a mixed bag performance against Florida (3-5, 2-3) in the 24-20 win in Jacksonville. Stockton threw for 223 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Mississippi State’s pass defense has left a lot to be desired this season. It has given up the third most passing yards per game in conference games this season.

Georgia’s elite defensive performances will also look to continue. The Bulldogs have surrendered 20 points per game in their last four SEC contests, near the top of the league.

Keys for Mississippi State

Mississippi State is hoping that the momentum of starting quarterback Blake Shapen continues. In his last two contests, Shapen has thrown for an average of 312 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Georgia is fifth worst in SEC contests against the pass this season.

An issue for Mississippi State has been its scoring defense. The Bulldogs have given up 36 points per game in conference games this season, third worst in the SEC.

Coverage for this game will start following the conclusion of College Gameday on ESPN.

LSU (5-3, 2-3) at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0)

One of the most iconic rivalries in college football continues under the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama leads the series 57-27-5 and has won four of the last five.

Keys for LSU

The biggest story surrounding LSU has been the dismissal of coach Brian Kelly. After a blowout loss to Texas A&M at home, Kelly was fired despite a reported buyout of $27 million, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Tigers will be led by interim Frank Wilson, who was the running backs coach prior to his promotion. While Wilson has been a head coach at UTSA and McNeese State, he will make his debut at an SEC school.

LSU’s offensive inconsistency has been its major issue. The Tigers are 11th in scoring this season in the SEC, with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier struggling at times. LSU hopes the coaching change brings new life for the offense.

Keys for Alabama

The Crimson Tide’s success on offense this year has come from Heisman Trophy candidate Ty Simpson, who has thrown for 2,184 yards and 20 touchdowns and just a single interception. Simpson seems primed to have a big game against a Tigers defense that is pedestrian in the conference against the pass.

Alabama’s secondary will also look to continue its strong season. The Crimson Tide surrendered the second fewest passing yards in the SEC this season, at 163 yards per game.

Coverage for this matchup starts at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0) at No. 19 Missouri (6-2, 2-2)

In a do-or-die game for Missouri, the Tigers host a red-hot Texas A&M squad. Missouri is 0-2 against ranked teams this season and would get a huge boost from a ranked win for its playoff resume.

Keys for Texas A&M

Texas A&M quarterback Marcell Reed’s performance will be crucial for the Aggies. Missouri boasts the best passing defense in the SEC and have given quarterbacks fits this season.

On defense, A&M needs to make new Missouri starting quarterback Matt Zollers uncomfortable. Look for defensive end Cashius Howell, who leads the SEC in sacks with 9.5, to have a big game.

Keys for Missouri

Missouri’s offense has been led by the running game. Starting back Ahmad Hardy leads the SEC in rushing yards this season with 937. The Aggies sit mid-pack against the run in the conference this season.

Missouri will also need a solid showing from true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers, who is making his first collegiate start after starter Beau Pribula suffered a dislocated ankle. Zollers went 14 of 23 for 138 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt following Pribula’s exit.

Tune in to this matchup at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

