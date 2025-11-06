Three U.S. F1 Grand Prix Locations Extended

The Formula One boom in North America adds an increasing presence of the sport to the United States. Each year since 2023, there are three races in the United States, the most of any country on the F1 calendar.

The U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, is a staple for Formula One drivers and fans. The race has been held every year since 2012, and the new extension will keep it on the calendar through the 2034 season.

More than 400,000 fans attended the race weekend in Austin this year. The grand prix will add nearly $7 billion to the Texas economy, making it a lucrative opportunity for Formula One and Austin.

The chairman of Circuit of the Americas, Bobby Epstein, said he is thrilled to see how Formula One has taken off in Texas. The contract extension makes Austin the longest serving F1 location in America, overtaking Watkins Glen in Dix, New York.

The other track to earn an extension this year is the Miami International Autodrome. Since 2022, the Miami Grand Prix became one of the highest profile events in America.

Actors, athletes, politicians and social media influencers flock to the event. International celebrities such as Gordon Ramsey, Timothee Chalamet and Patrick Mahomes were in attendance for the race weekend.

The race was an instant hit and earned an extension through 2041. Miami is the longest contracted location in Formula One. The star power and economic impact it has made it one of F1’s most lucrative races.

The event provides jobs and internships to the community in addition to the estimated $1 billion dollars generated. They also support local charities and family-run businesses from the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area.

“Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there, which is constantly growing and passionate like never before,” President and CEO of Formula One Stefan Domenicali said.

To further strengthen F1’s ties to the United States, the organization extended the Las Vegas Grand Prix as well. Despite past mishaps, the two-year extension will provide benefits for Formula One and the local area.

Both Clark County and Emily Prazer, the president of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix, said they plan to continue the race on a longer term. However, Las Vegas received the shortest contract extension of the three American locations.

Category: Auto Racing, F1