Me’Arah O’Neal Dominates as Florida Women’s Basketball Rolls Past Jacksonville

Me’Arah O’Neal doesn’t need a spotlight to command the floor. But on a night when Florida exhibited its deepest and most balanced performance of the young season, she earned center stage.

The sophomore forward delivered the best performance of her career Monday night, posting 20 points and 11 rebounds for her third straight double-double as Florida women’s basketball overpowered Jacksonville 100-55 at Exactech Arena. Her production, a new career high in scoring and a tie for her personal best on the glass, anchored a runaway effort that pushed the Gators to 3-0 for the third straight year.

“I think the most important thing for me was just playing with my teammates and being connected,” O’Neal said. “We were trying to get the ball inside and attack the paint.”

Her dominance inside showed the theme that separated Florida early: size, tempo, and defensive pressure. The Gators pounded the ball into the interior en route to 60 points in the paint, using O’Neal’s touch around the rim, strong post game, and offensive rebounds to overwhelm a smaller Jacksonville rotation. The scoring balance built around that rim-first approach gave Florida four scorers in double figures and another nine players with at least one bucket.

O’Neal’s breakout also highlighted Florida’s developmental arc, one that head coach Kelly Rae Finley emphasized postgame.

“I think you can see her improvement statistically, but the biggest change is how she carries herself,” Finley said. “Her strength, her composure, her maturity, this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

While O’Neal powered the interior, sophomore point guard Liv McGill once again served as the team’s engine. McGill finished with 19 points, three assists, and three steals, shifting between steady facilitator and opportunistic scorer. Her ability to push transition, pressure ball-handlers, and create early offense forced Jacksonville (2-1) into 25 turnovers, which translated to 32 Gator points.

Florida’s perimeter presence extended beyond McGill. Junior guard Laila Reynolds, stepping

into a higher-usage playmaking role in her third season, scored 17 points and went a perfect 10 for 10 at the free-throw line, a stark contrast and sign of growth from previous years. Her

growing comfort showed in how she hunted mismatches and controlled possessions whenever the Dolphins tried to jam McGill with extra bodies.

“I’d say a lot of things have slowed down for me,” Reynolds said. “I’m just taking what the

defense gives.”

The Gators made just four 3-pointers, a modest 21% from deep, but they didn’t need perimeter efficiency to stretch their lead. Their preference to attack inside meant Jacksonville was repeatedly forced to foul late in the possession, and Florida lived at the rim, forcing a defensive collapse that created easy shots and offensive rebounds

Defensively, the Gators were relentless and connected. Their pressure forced early mistakes, but even after the game settled, they continued to reshape possessions by jumping passing lanes, hedging aggressively, and cutting off the interior. They recorded 14 steals as a unit, turning turnovers into transition opportunities.Finley praised her team’s ability to adjust on the fly.

“One of the things that’s not on the stat sheet is how well we execute out of timeouts,” she said. “Our in-game adjustments have been pretty seamless so far this season.”

When McGill briefly left the game after an awkward fall in the second quarter, Florida didn’t sputter. Instead, the offense ran through O’Neal and multiple reserves as the Gators stretched their lead. Freshman forward Caterina Piatti added nine points and nine boards, while the bench delivered 29 points, reflecting the balance and depth Finley continues to emphasize.

“The strength of our team is our team,” Finley said. “Everybody’s role is so valued, and on any given night, anybody can put the ball in the basket.”

Jacksonville’s leading scorer, Priscilla Williams, managed 11 points. Only one other Dolphin

scored more than nine. Florida limited Jacksonville to 35.6% shooting and only three made 3-pointers, numbers that speak more to defensive disruption than static half-court execution.

The Dolphins never led and trailed by double digits less than three minutes into the game.

The Gators are now averaging 97 points per contest across three wins and have outscored opponents by 121 points during that span. Their combination of pressure, pace, and size has produced a style that is not only electric but replicable, a factor that will grow in importance as they approach their first Power Five opponent next week.

It’s also a version of Florida that is unmistakably more mature. With McGill controlling tempo, O’Neal emerging as a reliable interior anchor, and Reynolds thriving as a two-way complement, the Gators played with a poise that aligned with Finley’s postgame message: high standards, regardless of opponent.

“How we started the game was beautiful,” Finley said. “We set the tone, and I thought we were aggressive on both ends of the floor.”

If today was any indication, that tone will carry well beyond November.

Big Picture

Florida’s early-season identity looks strikingly balanced. McGill remains the lead creator, but O’Neal’s interior leap and growing composure from Reynolds give the Gators multiple pathways to win. Their defensive pace, depth, and improved turnover discipline signal a team better built to survive SEC play and contend.

Up Next

Florida continues its homestand on Thursday against Samford before traveling to Tallahassee to face rival Florida State on Nov. 20, its first Power Five test of the season

