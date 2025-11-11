Newberry Girls Soccer Continues to Roll

Newberry girls soccer coach Ashley Arnold isn’t surprised by her Panthers’ 3-0 start to the season after picking up a 3-0 road win against Eastside on Friday.

The Panthers, who have on the roster a majority of the players from last year’s district runners-up, jumped to a quick start right out of the gate with a flurry of shots which tested the Rams keeper.

After struggling for the first 10 minutes of the game, Newberry finally broke through with a goal from Layla Greene.

Newberry continued to apply pressure the entire first half with multiple opportunities on goal.

However, the Eastside keeper was able to stave off the attempts to keep the game at 1-0.

The Rams (0-2) came out of the second half firing on all cylinders by creating a multitude of chances. Just minutes into the second half, Eastside had its best chance of the match, but was unable to capitalize off a loose ball in the box after Newberry keeper Baylee Akers was able to make a double save to keep the game at 1-0.

Newberry went on to finish the contest with two goals in the final 20 minutes, one from Aubrey Schwab and the other from Mallory Smith to punctuate the 3-0 win.

Newberry is perfect on its six-game road schedule to open the season. The Rams travel to Saint Francis Catholic Academy (0-2) for a 5 p..m. match Wednesday.

