Enzo Fittipaldi Moves to U.S.-Based Series

Starting in 2026, Florida-born driver Enzo Fittipaldi will compete in the Indy NXT by Firestone series. Fittipaldi moves from the European Le Mans Series where he raced with CLX Motorsport. He earned six race wins and finished sixth overall in the 2025 season.

The Brazilian American driver from Miami spent his early career racing in Europe. He won the 2018 Italian Formula 4 championship before moving up to Formula 3 and 2. During that time, he won two races and stood on 13 podiums.

He raced as a Red Bull athlete in Formula 2 and 3 after previously joining the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Fittipaldi’s grandfather, Emerson, won two Formula One World Championships. He claimed 14 grand prix in his career, earning titles with McLaren and Lotus. During his time in IndyCar, he earned another two Indy 500 wins.

With racing in their blood, the Fittipaldi brothers became invested in the karting and development series early on. Enzo began his karting career as young as eight years old when he earned sixth place at the USA Rotax Grand Nationals.

The move will bring him closer to his brother who races in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. After racing for Haas at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, Pietro shifted to a full-time position in sportscar racing.

Combining his family’s racing genes with his European racing experience, Fittipaldi looks to make his mark in the U.S.-based series. He will race for HMD Motorsports, which joined the series in 2019.

“Enzo brings an incredible mix of talent and experience,” HMD Motorsports President Mike Maurini said. “I’ve known the Fittipaldi family since our karting days, and it’s great to be working with them again as we help Enzo progress toward the top of North American motorsport.”

He is one of two rookies announced for the HMD Motorsports 2026 season. The pair tested together at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October during the annual Christ Griffis Memorial Test.

Fittipaldi returns to his home state for the first race of the 2026 INDY NXT season, which starts on March 1 in St. Petersburg.

Category: Auto Racing, F1