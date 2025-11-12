Gators Volleyball Searches for One Last Resume Win

Florida volleyball will play at the O’Connell Center one last time this season, facing No. 6 Texas A&M at 7 p.m. today.

The Gators sit with an 8-5 record in the SEC and 13-9 on the season following a loss to No. 4 Texas on Friday.

ESPN projects Florida as a No. 7 -seed in the Woman’s Volleyball Championship Bracket, so the Gators hope to add one last quality win to bolster their resume heading into conference tournament play. And they may get just that. Florida has dominated Texas A&M head-to-head, with a 23-2 all-time record against the Aggies.

Texas A&M has made waves under third-year coach Jaime Morrison, arriving in Gainesville on an eight-game winning streak with a 20-3 overall record, 12-1 in conference play. Texas A&M ranks third in the SEC in hitting percentage, third in assists per set and fourth in kills during conference play.

Texas A&M’s powered by senior outside hitter Logan Lednicky, who leads the Aggies with 306 kills, and was named an AVCA Player of the Year semifinalist. But Lednicky is one of several hitters who power a strong Aggie attack.

“They’ve got other really good hitters,” Florida coach Ryan Theis said on the Ryan Theis Show on Tuesday. “If they get a dig they’re coming back at you in transition, we’ll have our hands full.”

Wednesday’s meeting presents a great opportunity for Florida to move up a seed line and get back into the AVCA Top 25. Coverage for the match starts at 6:45 on WRUF, with first serve at 7 p.m.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Volleyball, Volleyball