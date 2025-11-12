Gators Women’s Basketball Signs Kennedy Holman, Arynn Finley

It’s National Signing Day, and the Florida Women’s Basketball team signed two new players: Kennedy “KK” Holman and Arynn “Simba” Finley.

Kennedy Holman

Holman, the four-star recruit from Indiana, officially committed this August and will be Florida’s sixth new team member in two years.

Holman is among four seniors from Hamilton Southeastern High School who signed to play collegiate basketball. She also enters this season as the team’s top scorer, rebounder and playmaker, having averaged 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game last season.

Outside of her stats, Holman brings an unwavering work ethic that will enhance the Gators’ energy. This summer, she chose to play in the Girls Under Armour Association (UAA) circuit, an elite summer basketball league, rather than attend a SZA concert, a testament to her dedication.

“It means a lot to me because of how much work I’ve put in the last two years,” Holman said in her mic’d up feature on the UAA Instagram. “Basketball, I love it, so I’ll give up anything for that.”

Nicknamed the “floor general,” Holman is Florida’s first signed point guard since 2023 with Liv McGill. Currently, McGill is Florida’s starting point guard, and despite five new additions this year, none serve as a backup for her. Holman will help fill a necessary roster spot in the 2026-27 season, relieving McGill of having to be the primary ball handler for the entire game.

Both guards hail from the Midwest and led their teams to deep postseason runs in their high school careers. Holman led her team to its first sectional and regional championship titles and the 4A state semifinals, where she had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Brandon Clay, the Director of Scouting for CBS Sports and 247Sports, called Holman a floor general for her ability to set up and run plays consistently. He also spoke highly of her scoring. She shot 31% from the three, with Clay mentioning her as a reliable source of offense whenever her team’s offense got stagnant.

Holman’s duality to command the floor while effectively scoring anywhere on the court makes her a great backup to McGill and an eventual leader throughout her Gator career.

“I first want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game every day,” Holman said in her commitment post. “I’m excited to be a gator.”

Arynn Finley

The other four-star recruit, Finley, comes from the West Coast, is the second-ranked player in the state of California, per MaxPreps.

Finley currently plays at the No. 1-ranked public school girls’ basketball program in the nation, per ESPN, Etiwanda. The shooting guard secured the school’s third consecutive 2025 California Interscholastic Federation Title in the Open Division.

Her consistent three-point shooting and ability to drive downhill and finish will also positively impact Florida’s growing basketball program.

“Arynn brings a combination of grit, skill, and team-first mentality to our program,” Coach Finley said. “She’s the kind of competitor who not only impacts on and off the court, but elevates everyone around her.”

