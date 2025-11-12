Season Preview: Youth to Power Buchholz Boys Basketball

Buchholz boys’ basketball opens up its season Nov. 20 against P.K. Yonge at the Bobcats gym.

The Bobcats finished 13-12 last season, before falling to Ocala Forest in the second round of the Class 6A-District 3 tournament.

“We do need to be a little bit tougher this year defensively, that’s going to help us be successful,” Buchholz coach Elliot Harris said at Friday’s Prep Zone high school basketball media day at GHS.

This is Harris’ third season at the helm of the program. Harris previously coached at Santa Fe High School where he led the Raiders to the 2021 Class 4A state championship game.

“Last year, we didn’t rebound the ball well and we didn’t have a lot of depth,” Harris said. “With the addition of an undefeated JV team and the guys that we have coming back from last year, I think we’ll be pretty good.”

Additions from last year’s undefeated JV team include juniors Tayshawn Jordan, Blake Smith, Adrian Laffitte and Gabe Williams.

“Jacob Bromirski has taken some leaps from last year,” Harris said. “I think that’s going to benefit him this year, just the experience on varsity. He’s going to be really good for us.”

Bromirski, a 6-foot-4 junior, said he wants to lead the team and help his teammates get better.

Also returning for Buchholz are seniors Jamison Mctureous and Lucas Bhatia, who said that the team’s identity is in “working hard on defense, executing our plays and trusting each other.”

The Bobcats have quite the schedule ahead of them, including two games against Newberry, which ended last season ranked No. 18 in the FHSAA, and a trip to the Rocky Top Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

“I know it’s clicheish, but we try to take it one game at a time,” Harris said. “When you start counting games and looking at games, you start to overlook people. There’s some big games, some competitive games, but every game is highlighted on our schedule.”

