Clippers’ Bradley Beal Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Former Gator basketball star Bradley Beal’s 14th season in the NBA has come to an abrupt end.

The Los Angeles Clippers announced Beal will undergo surgery to repair a hip fracture. Beal was averaging 8.2 points and 1.7 assists on 37.5% shooting through a mere six games for the Los Angeles Clippers, prior to the injury.

Beal suffered the injury while taking a charge in the Clippers’ Nov. 8 game against the Phoenix Suns, Beal’s former team. After originally being listed as questionable for the Clippers’ next game, further imaging revealed that the injury was more severe than originally expected.

This was Beal’s first season with the Clippers, his third NBA franchise. After spending his first 11 seasons with the Wizards, Beal spent two years in Phoenix before signing a two-year deal with the Clippers. His latest injury is a major setback for the 32-year-old veteran, marking his seventh consecutive season playing 60 games or less.

The three-time All-Star’s early exit is another blow for the struggling Clippers, who currently hold a 3-8 record through 11 games amid a six-game losing streak at the time of Beal’s surgery announcement.

In his time with the Gators, Beal earned First-Team All-SEC honors in his only season with the team, leading the Gators to a second place finish in the SEC, and an elite eight appearance. He was eventually drafted 3rd overall, joining Neal Walk (1966-1969) and Al Horford (2004-2007) as the only Gators to be taken in the top three picks of the NBA draft.

Beal is expected to make a full recovery and rejoin the Clippers next season.

