Gators in NBA: Richard Earns Starting Spot

Former Gator guard Will Richard has solidified himself into the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors. Richard made his second start in the NBA on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Richard has replaced Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup for the Warriors. Richard recorded three points, one rebound, one assist and a steal in 22 minutes in his second start. The Warriors went on to win 125-120, avoiding a seventh straight loss on the road.

On the season he is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 58 percent shooting. The 56th pick showed a lot of potential in his first start against the Sacramento Kings where he dropped a career high 30 points with five threes and seven rebounds. His impressive performances have earned him the promotion. Richard was assigned to the G-league just two weeks ago, but has become an important role player.

He has shined for the Warriors off the bench as well. He recorded nine or more points in three straight games between starts, which earned him a spot into the starting lineup for the Warriors. The Warriors needed some change in the lineup after a slow 1-3 start in November, including two losses of over 20 points before Richard replaced Kuminga in the starting lineup. Kuminga was struggling in his past three games scoring only 24 points which led him to being benched.

The Warriors play next against the Spurs in San Antonio Friday.

