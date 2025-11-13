Hurricanes Boys Basketball Eyes Return to Postseason

The Gainesville High School boys basketball program looks to build off last season’s deep run in the Class 5A state playoffs.

The Hurricanes finished 21-8 to again advance to the region semifinals before being ousted by Ponte Verde, 60-57.

Gainesville lost three key seniors to graduation, but brought in transfer Antonio (A.J.) Hall who was the leading scorer for Santa Fe High School. Hall averaged 12.2 points per game last season for the Raiders.

“I want to help the guys out and do what I can to make them better,” Hall said at Friday’s Prep Zone high school basketball media day at GHS. He said he feels like he is in a better position with the Hurricanes despite making it to district quarterfinals with Santa Fe last season.

Craig Thomas Jr., a senior leader on the team, spoke about what differences he notices in the squad and within himself this season.

“I can see that I’ve gotten a lot faster, I’ve gotten more aggressive when playing defense and just overall our team is way faster so we are able to pick up full court advantage and we are able to knock more shots down,” Thomas said.

More GHS players are taking on leadership roles this season.

“I feel like we have more team chemistry swinging the ball more and I think I’m more of a leader this year, more of a point guard,” junior Willie Brooks said. “I’m pushing the boys to their limits this year, cause I know if I push them they will play way better, be way more aggressive and have more confidence.”

GHS will play with more confidence, the players said. There was an overwhelming sense of confidence and pride. A feeling that no opponent scares them and that they will be able to face what comes their way.

The Hurricanes open the regular season at home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Jacksonville North Florida Educational Institute.

