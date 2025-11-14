NFL Week 11 Preview: Dolphins Play in Madrid, Bucs Face Pivotal Contest

Week 10 of the NFL season was the slate of upsets. With the Miami Dolphins the only Florida squad to pull off a win, both WRUF beat reporters Dalton Sallengs and Riley Orovitz predicted each game incorrectly to each drop to 15-13 on the year.

Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders (Sunday, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network)

The Dolphins (3-7) came out firing in all three phases of the game against the Buffalo Bills. Their 30-13 win handed Buffalo its first loss to Miami after its previous seven meetings.

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane continues to lead the way. He posted 225 total yards and two touchdowns. If Miami wants to beat the Washington Commanders (3-7), Achane will have to be involved.

The Week 11 matchup brings the teams to Madrid. The Commanders are fresh off the wrong side of an embarrassment to the Detroit Lions. The lackluster Washington defense allowed Lions quarterback Jared Goff to throw for 320 yards and three touchdowns on just eight incompletions.

The defensive struggles were on full display for Washington in the 44-22 loss. The group ranks 31st in pass defense and 23rd in defending the run. The Commanders will have to start out hot if they want a chance against a Miami offense that totaled 370 yards against Buffalo.

Riley’s pick: Dolphins 21, Commanders 14

Dalton’s pick: Commanders 24, Dolphins 17

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS)

The Jaguars’ Week 10 loss was their seventh game that was decided by one possession. It was also their third loss in four contests.

After opening the season 4-1, Jacksonville has fallen apart. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a quarterback rating of 27.7 against the Houston Texans and was sacked five times. Sunday was the third instance where he has been taken down on at least five separate occasions.

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) are in the opposite position. Quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown for more than 220 yards in five consecutive weeks. The Chargers have posted at least 24 points across that stretch and are 4-1.

The Jags (5-4) had an opportunity to take down their AFC South rival on the game’s final drive, but Lawrence was strip-sacked and was forced to watch as Sheldon Rankins and the rest of the Texans’ defense celebrated the win.

If Jacksonville wants a chance at salvaging its season, it will have to stop the Chargers offense through the air. While the Jags allow just 91.7 rushing yards per game, it is No. 28 across the league in pass defense.

With the sudden emergence of tight end Oronde Gadsden II and wideout Ladd McConkey fighting off the sophomore slump, the Jags may have their hands full.

Riley: Chargers 31, Jaguars 17

Dalton: Chargers 35, Jaguars 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka finally got back on track despite the Bucs’ loss. The duo struggled to connect in recent weeks, but looked back to their early-season selves against the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Bills fell apart against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Josh Allen threw for more than 300 yards for the second time this season, but it was the little things that Buffalo struggled to manage.

Miami native and Bills running back James Cook has been posting video game-like numbers each week, but failed to exceed 55 rushing yards.

On the other side of the ball was the Bills’ poor run defense that allowed Achane to add nearly three times more total yards than Buffalo’s ball carriers.

This week, both the Bucs (6-3) and Bills (6-3) look to right the ship. Egbuka found the end zone for the first time since Oct. 5 and Mayfield threw for his highest number of touchdowns since Week 1 (3).

As the Bills have a top-three pass defense in the league, Mayfield must continue his hot streak and not fall into his midseason woes. Bucs running back Bucky Irving has a chance to come back this week after being sidelined for six weeks due to a foot injury. Watch for the Tampa Bay ball carriers to play an integral role against the No. 30 Bills run defense.

Riley: Bills 31, Buccaneers 21

Dalton: Bills 32, Buccaneers 28

Category: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers